GME : – NEXT DAY DISCLOSURE RETURN

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer: GME Group Holdings Limited

Stock code: 8188

Date submitted: 20 December 2018

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 17.27A of the Rules (the "GEM Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 13.13(1).

Description of securities: Ordinary Shares

I. Issues of shares (Notes 6 and 7) No. of shares Issued shares as a % of existing number of issued shares before relevant share issue (Notes 4, 6 and 7) Issue price per share (Notes 1 and 7) Closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day (Note 5) % discount/ premium of issue price to market price (Note 7) Opening balance as at (Note 2) 12 December 2018 500,000,000 (Note 3) Shares repurchased on 21 November 2018 but not yet cancelled 16,000 Shares repurchased on 23 November 2018 but not yet cancelled 144,000 Shares repurchased on 28 November 2018 but not yet cancelled 76,000 Shares repurchased on 5 December 2018 but not yet cancelled 32,000 Shares repurchased on 10 December 2018 but not yet cancelled 500,000 Shares repurchased on 11 December 2018 but not yet cancelled 500,000 Shares repurchased on 12 December 2018 but not yet cancelled 500,000 Shares repurchased on 20 December 2018 but not yet cancelled 168,000 0.0336% Closing balance as at (Note 8) 20 December 2018 500,000,000

Notes to Section I:

1. Where shares have been issued at more than one issue price per share, a weighted average issue price per share should be given.

2. Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to rule 17.27A or Monthly Return pursuant to rule 17.27B, whichever is the later.

3. Please set out all changes in issued share capital requiring disclosure pursuant to rule 17.27A together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the listed issuer's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of shares as a result of multiple exercises of share options under the same share option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category. However, if the issues resulted from exercises of share options under 2 share option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.

4. The percentage change in the number of issued shares of listed issuer is to be calculated by reference to the listed issuer's total number shares in issue (excluding for such purpose any shares repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day Disclosure Return.

5. Where trading in the shares of the listed issuer has been suspended, "closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing market price per share of the business day on which the shares were last traded".

6. In the context of a repurchase of shares:  "issues of shares" should be construed as "repurchases of shares"; and  "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "repurchased shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share repurchase".

7. In the context of a redemption of shares:  "issues of shares" should be construed as "redemptions of shares";  "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "redeemed shares as a % of existing number of shares beforerelevant share redemption"; and  "issue price per share" should be construed as "redemption price per share".

8. The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.

II.

A.

Purchase report

Trading date

20/12/2018

Number of securities purchased 168,000

Method of purchase

(Note)

Price per share or highest price paid $

Lowest price paid $

Total paid $

On the Exchange

HK$0.142

HK$0.142

HK$23,856

Total

168,000

HK$23,856

B. Additional information

1. Number of such securities purchased on the Exchange in the year to date (since ordinary resolution) (a) 1,936,000

2. % of number of shares in issue at time ordinary resolution passed acquired on the Exchange since date of resolution

0.3872%

( (a) x 100 )

________ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ___ ________ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ __

500,000,000

We hereby confirm that the repurchases set out in A above which were made on the Exchange were made in accordance with the GEM Listing Rules and that there have been no material changes to the particulars contained in the Explanatory Statement dated 29 March 2018 which has been filed with the Exchange. We also confirm that any purchases set out in A above which were made on another stock exchange were made in accordance with the domestic rules applying to purchases made on that other exchange.

Note to Section II:Please state whether on the Exchange, on another stock exchange (stating the name of the exchange), by private arrangement or by general offer.

Submitted by: ____Chuang Chun Ngok Boris______________

(Name)

Title: ________Executive Director_______________________

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)