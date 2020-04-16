GME's Newsletter – issue no. 136 now on line

NEWSLETTER GME - New issue now online

Rome 16 April 2020 - The new issue of the newsletter of Gestore dei Mercati Energetici (Gme) is online and can be downloaded from the website www.mercatoelettrico.org.

The newsletter begins with an intervention by Mattia Santori from the RIE on the decarbonisation process underway after the launch of the European Green Deal. "It took exactly three months for the European Green Deal to find an obstacle on its way: the coronavirus," has observed the RIE researcher, pointing out that when the EU Commission started working on the European Climate Law "it was impossibile to predict that after just 90 days, carbon neutrality - or even the decoupling between growth and use of resources - could no longer be the priorities of the political agenda and that the more than one trillion billion allocated would have seemed inappropriate in the face of the most serious and dramatic health and economic crisis never faced by the eurozone since the post-warperiod". However, if at first glance the presence of COVID-19 may seem to be in contrast with the European transition plan, "there are three interpretations that lead us to reflect on what many have hurried to considered as an impossible coexistence - Santori observed -.First there is the time factor. Since the European Commission submitted on 4 March, unintentionally anticipating the outbreak of the epicemic, the proposal of the first European climate law, the European Climate Law, to the European Parliament and Council, to the European Economic and Social Committee and to the European Committee of the Regions". Secondly "there are the first data on air quality, and in particular on nitrogen dioxide (NO2) which among the pollutants of the air, is the one that responds most rapidly to changes in emissions and is produced by all combustion processes, including those deriving from vehicle traffic". While it is still too early to clearly establish "the drop in total emissions and fine particles (PM10), the first evidence on carbon dioxide (CO2) anticipates the data observed for China with a reduction of its emissions by 25% compared to the same period of 2019". Finally, the third interpretation is linked to the future. "While the current situation gives us an environmental scenario that is difficult to replicate in a normal situation, with reduced vehicle and air traffic and a substantial deadlock in industrial production, on the other hand this precludes the start of a great phase of reconstruction, which could be associated with a rethinking of economic,