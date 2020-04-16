Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GME's Newsletter – issue no. 136 now on line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 10:16am EDT

NEWSLETTER GME - New issue now online

Rome 16 April 2020 - The new issue of the newsletter of Gestore dei Mercati Energetici (Gme) is online and can be downloaded from the website www.mercatoelettrico.org.

The newsletter begins with an intervention by Mattia Santori from the RIE on the decarbonisation process underway after the launch of the European Green Deal. "It took exactly three months for the European Green Deal to find an obstacle on its way: the coronavirus," has observed the RIE researcher, pointing out that when the EU Commission started working on the European Climate Law "it was impossibile to predict that after just 90 days, carbon neutrality - or even the decoupling between growth and use of resources - could no longer be the priorities of the political agenda and that the more than one trillion billion allocated would have seemed inappropriate in the face of the most serious and dramatic health and economic crisis never faced by the eurozone since the post-warperiod". However, if at first glance the presence of COVID-19 may seem to be in contrast with the European transition plan, "there are three interpretations that lead us to reflect on what many have hurried to considered as an impossible coexistence - Santori observed -.First there is the time factor. Since the European Commission submitted on 4 March, unintentionally anticipating the outbreak of the epicemic, the proposal of the first European climate law, the European Climate Law, to the European Parliament and Council, to the European Economic and Social Committee and to the European Committee of the Regions". Secondly "there are the first data on air quality, and in particular on nitrogen dioxide (NO2) which among the pollutants of the air, is the one that responds most rapidly to changes in emissions and is produced by all combustion processes, including those deriving from vehicle traffic". While it is still too early to clearly establish "the drop in total emissions and fine particles (PM10), the first evidence on carbon dioxide (CO2) anticipates the data observed for China with a reduction of its emissions by 25% compared to the same period of 2019". Finally, the third interpretation is linked to the future. "While the current situation gives us an environmental scenario that is difficult to replicate in a normal situation, with reduced vehicle and air traffic and a substantial deadlock in industrial production, on the other hand this precludes the start of a great phase of reconstruction, which could be associated with a rethinking of economic,

Press Release

2

energy and industrial models", the analyst of the RIE admits while recalling that the energy sector plays, in this context, a decisive role, since the production and consumption of energy accounts for over 75% of the total Union emissions. The sticking point, if anything, clarifies Santori, concerns the portfolio as, overall, it is a matter of mobilizing at least one thousand billion euros over the next ten years: "Enzo Di Giulio in a recent article on RiEnergia tried to do some maths: whereas the EU represents just over 20% of the global GDP (about 80 trillion dollars) and assuming that the effort is proportional to the wealth produced, the EU should spend about 7 trillion euros: seven times the trillion allocated to today". In essence, "there is enough ground for those who want to raise concerns - the RIE researcher points out -.Actually, the European Commission itself appears realistic since, in addition to claiming the proposed objectives, is preparing its citizens for what will be a collective effort not far from that requested in the fight against the coronavirus. It does so while leaving 40% of its work to private individuals, technology and lifestyles. It does so while admitting that it takes 25 years - a whole generation - to transform an industrial sector along its entire supply chain. It does so while proclaiming that time is short and we must act as soon as possible. It does so while, in full compliance with the announced deadlines, on 4 March 2020 it published the proposal to Parliament and the European Council for the definition of the first European climate law. It does so by launching a massive consultation process which takes the name of European Climate Pact and which will guarantee the expression of the next climate law. And perhaps this is the worst news of all. Since once the work of the institutions is over - Santori concludes - our work will begin".

The new issue also includes the usual technical commentaries on the markets and the national and European electricity and environment exchanges, the section devoted to the analysis of the trends of the Italian gas market and the section with an analysis on European trends, which delves into trends in key European commodities markets.

The GME's new publication also reports, as customary, the summary data of the electricity market for March 2020.

Press Release

Gestore dei Mercati Energetici S.p.A.

Direzione Governance

Tel. +39 06 8012 4549

Fax. +39 06 8012 4519 governance@mercatoelettrico.org www.mercatoelettrico.org

3

Press Release

Disclaimer

GME - Gestore dei Mercati Energetici S.p.A. published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 14:15:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:31aFederation President Says Farmers Working Hard To Keep Food, Fiber Flowing
PU
10:31aAPHIS Authorizes Importation of Fresh Sand Pears from Japan into the United States
PU
10:31aMinister for Rural Development, Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar conducts detailed review meeting of all flagship schemes of Ministry of Rural Development
PU
10:31aINDEL B S P A : FY 2019 Financial Results
PU
10:31aBARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS, BARINGS PARTICIPATION INVESTORS : Change of Location of the Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders To Be Held on April 23, 2020
PU
10:31aAnalysis of COVID-19-Organic Soap Market 2019-2023 | Use of Organic BPC Products to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:31aDYNASTY FINANCIAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES GROUNDBREAKING PARTNERSHIP : Teams Up with Mariner Wealth Advisors, One of the Largest RIAs in the U.S., to Launch a New Initiative: Mariner Platform Solutions Powered by Dynasty
BU
10:31aPUBLIX : Improves Florida Watersheds with Tree Plantings
BU
10:31aQ4 Announces Strategic Partnership with Rose & Company to Bring New Investor Access Solutions to Listed Companies
BU
10:31aAdvan Research Launches Interactive Map of Global Foot-Traffic Hot Spots
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group