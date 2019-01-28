GMH Capital Partners Now Leasing at River House, An Exceptional Riverfront Apartment Community in Providence, Rhode Island

270-bed housing community overlooking Providence River now available for lease

GMH Capital Partners, L.P. ("GMH") and Wexford Science & Technology (together, the “Partnership”) today announced that it is officially leasing at River House, an exceptional 270-bed, new-construction riverfront apartment community in Providence, Rhode Island. It will officially open its doors to its temporary leasing office, February 13, 2019, with an open house from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., in addition to a grand opening ceremony from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at 3 Davol Square, Suite A100. The ceremony will kick off with a raffle in which attendees will have a chance to win a Canada Goose jacket. Signed residents can expect to move in starting June 1, 2019.

River House is ideally situated in Downtown Providence’s Innovation and Design District overlooking Providence River. It is just minutes away from local staples like Johnson and Wales, Warren Albert’s Medical School at Brown University, Rhode Island School of Design, University of Rhode Island, Rhode Island Nursing Education Center, Providence Train Station, and popular dining and entertainment including the following: happy hours at The District; Al Forno Restaurant; Hemenway’s; Dune Brothers Seafood Shack; and Providence Performing Arts Center. The live, work, play community makes River House an ideal housing option for young professionals, and medical and graduate students alike.

“With entering such a central and popular location, we wanted to develop an apartment community that lived up to the neighborhood’s standard and offered convenience and comfortability to best address locals’ everyday needs,” said Gary M. Holloway Jr., President of GMH Capital Partners. “Whether the resident is a medical or graduate student, young professional, or ready to retire, we designed River House to meet their living and errand demands at any hour. We trust that River House will do just that, and we are happy to make it that much easier for those who choose to live with us.”

The 174-unit apartment community is well equipped for all renters and offers fully furnished and pet-friendly studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options with riverfront views. Residents have the option to lease by unit or by individual bedroom. Cable, Wi-Fi, water, and trash and sewer are all included in rent. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities including designer bathrooms with walk-in showers; queen-sized beds with pillow-top mattresses; washer and dryers; and mobile and smart technology with a mobile video interactive intercom system, a mounted living room smart TV, and Amazon Echo capability features.

Community amenities include a 24-hour health and fitness center, a rooftop lounge with a fire pit and gourmet outdoor grilling and kitchen bar, co-working/study space, a business center with PCs, Macs, and printers, group meeting and private study rooms, a cyber cafe with a complimentary coffee bar, and on-site retail and restaurants. Renters have access to an off-site, structured parking garage with car-charging stations and indoor bike storage, and medical and graduate students can easily catch the Campus Shuttle nearby. River House also provides direct riverfront access, enabling residents the ability to tie up water vehicles (such as boats and kayaks) right on the water.

Those interested in learning more or filling out a rental application can visit myriverhouse.com or call 401-859-2390.

About GMH Capital Partners & GMH University Housing

GMH Capital Partners, L.P. is a nationally recognized leader in the commercial real estate market, specializing in the areas of investment, development, construction, and asset management. GMH has developed and acquired over $8 billion of commercial real estate in the United States since its inception. The firm's investment strategy is heavily focused on the multi-family sector with over 190 investments in its portfolio. For more information, visit www.gmhcp.com.

GMH University Housing is the student housing management division of GMH. GMH University Housing draws on over 33 years of experience in managing student housing assets across the nation, spanning over 35 states and accounting for over 85,000 beds owned and/or managed. www.gmhuniversity.com

