GMH Capital Partners and AGC Equity Partners Acquire Everly on the Loop in St. Louis, Missouri

GMH Capital Partners, L.P. (“GMH”) and AGC Equity Partners (“AGC”) today announced the acquisition of Everly on the Loop, a 428-bed student housing community in St. Louis, Missouri. Located at 6105 Delmar Boulevard, Everly on the Loop is the only privately-owned, purpose-built student housing property serving Washington University in St. Louis (“WashU”).

Everly on the Loop in St. Louis, Missouri (Photo: Business Wire)

“Everly on the Loop is the first of its kind in the WashU market,” said James W. Kirby Jr., Executive Vice President of Acquisitions at GMH Capital Partners. “The opportunity to own an asset serving a prestigious university and its students is one we are excited for here at GMH. We look forward to being a part of the WashU community for years to come."

Built in 2017, the 192,390-square-foot off-campus student housing community consists of 14 stories and 209 units. Students enjoy upscale, spacious studios and one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that average 899 square feet and feature private bathrooms, hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and modern finishes throughout. Everly on the Loop offers a fully-equipped fitness center, yoga room, game room, pool, and both indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces. The property also features a resident dedicated shuttle to and from the Danforth Campus that runs during the fall and spring semesters.

Everly on the Loop is ideally situated in the Delmar Loop neighborhood, on the edge of WashU’s North Campus and just a half-mile from the university’s Danforth Campus. The Delmar Loop is home to many restaurants, bars, and entertainment options including Mission Taco Joint, Tavolo V Italian Restaurant, Prime 55 Restaurant & Lounge, Three Kings Public House, Blueberry Hill, W Karaoke Lounge, Delmar Hall, and many more.

Those interested in leasing at Everly on the Loop can visit www.everlyontheloop.com or meet with a leasing agent at the property.

About GMH Capital Partners & GMH University Housing

GMH Capital Partners, L.P. is a nationally recognized leader in the commercial real estate market, specializing in the areas of investment, development, construction, and asset management. GMH has developed and acquired over $8 billion of commercial real estate in the United States since its inception. The firm's investment strategy is heavily focused on the multi-family sector with over 190 investments in its portfolio. For more information, visit www.gmhcp.com.

GMH University Housing is the student housing management division of GMH. GMH University Housing draws on over 34 years of experience in managing student housing assets across the nation, spanning over 35 states and accounting for over 85,000 beds owned and/or managed. For more information, visit www.gmhuniversity.com.

