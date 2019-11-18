Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GMH Capital Partners and AGC Equity Partners Acquire Everly on the Loop in St. Louis, Missouri

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 08:31am EST

GMH Capital Partners, L.P. (“GMH”) and AGC Equity Partners (“AGC”) today announced the acquisition of Everly on the Loop, a 428-bed student housing community in St. Louis, Missouri. Located at 6105 Delmar Boulevard, Everly on the Loop is the only privately-owned, purpose-built student housing property serving Washington University in St. Louis (“WashU”).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005101/en/

Everly on the Loop in St. Louis, Missouri (Photo: Business Wire)

Everly on the Loop in St. Louis, Missouri (Photo: Business Wire)

“Everly on the Loop is the first of its kind in the WashU market,” said James W. Kirby Jr., Executive Vice President of Acquisitions at GMH Capital Partners. “The opportunity to own an asset serving a prestigious university and its students is one we are excited for here at GMH. We look forward to being a part of the WashU community for years to come."

Built in 2017, the 192,390-square-foot off-campus student housing community consists of 14 stories and 209 units. Students enjoy upscale, spacious studios and one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that average 899 square feet and feature private bathrooms, hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and modern finishes throughout. Everly on the Loop offers a fully-equipped fitness center, yoga room, game room, pool, and both indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces. The property also features a resident dedicated shuttle to and from the Danforth Campus that runs during the fall and spring semesters.

Everly on the Loop is ideally situated in the Delmar Loop neighborhood, on the edge of WashU’s North Campus and just a half-mile from the university’s Danforth Campus. The Delmar Loop is home to many restaurants, bars, and entertainment options including Mission Taco Joint, Tavolo V Italian Restaurant, Prime 55 Restaurant & Lounge, Three Kings Public House, Blueberry Hill, W Karaoke Lounge, Delmar Hall, and many more.

Those interested in leasing at Everly on the Loop can visit www.everlyontheloop.com or meet with a leasing agent at the property.

About GMH Capital Partners & GMH University Housing

GMH Capital Partners, L.P. is a nationally recognized leader in the commercial real estate market, specializing in the areas of investment, development, construction, and asset management. GMH has developed and acquired over $8 billion of commercial real estate in the United States since its inception. The firm's investment strategy is heavily focused on the multi-family sector with over 190 investments in its portfolio. For more information, visit www.gmhcp.com.

GMH University Housing is the student housing management division of GMH. GMH University Housing draws on over 34 years of experience in managing student housing assets across the nation, spanning over 35 states and accounting for over 85,000 beds owned and/or managed. For more information, visit www.gmhuniversity.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:50aCapital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One CEO Interview with Talend S.A. CEO - The cloud business is exploding; Someday, all of Talend's New Recurring Revenue will be from the Cloud
GL
08:50aLYDIAN INTERNATIONAL : Announces Positive Decision From the Administrative Court of Armenia Rejecting an Attempt to Revoke the EIA Relating to the Amulsar Project
AQ
08:50aFORM 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS : Hayne Publishing Group PLC
GL
08:49aMAGAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:49aRegeneRx's Tβ4 Significantly Reduces Damage in Ischemic Acute Kidney Injury Model
PR
08:48aALIBABA'S BOOKS CLOSE EARLY IN $13.4 BILLION HONG KONG LISTING : sources
RE
08:48aKEYCORP : Optimism Growing Among Women-Owned Small Businesses
PR
08:47aEXCLUSIVE : Investors step up pressure on global energy watchdog over climate change
RE
08:47aNORTH BUD FARMS : IIROC Trading Halt - NBUD
AQ
08:47aTRANSPARENTBUSINESS : Initial Private Offering Led by a Latina Woman Entrepreneur Allowed to Overcome the Gender Bias of Venture Capital Funds
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
2ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
3BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDA : Euronext, SIX Group launch battle for Madrid bourse
4AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group