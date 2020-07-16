Log in
GMO to Acquire Usonian Investments

07/16/2020 | 11:32pm EDT

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO), a global investment manager, is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement to acquire Usonian Investments LLC (Usonian), a fundamental, long-term, value-oriented Japan equity manager with approximately $1 billion under management and offices in Chicago and Tokyo.

Usonian seeks to capitalize on unique inefficiencies in the Japanese market by following a disciplined, bottom-up value approach to security selection and engagement with corporate management. Portfolio Manager and CEO Drew Edwards has more than 18 years of investment experience and has run the Japan Value Strategy since inception in 2011.

"Adding Usonian’s Japanese equity expertise is a unique opportunity to bring to GMO clients a differentiated alpha source with an excellent track record. Drew and his team share our investment philosophy and will further strengthen GMO’s global investment capabilities,” said GMO CEO Scott Hayward.

“We are strong believers in the power of combining a fundamental, value-oriented approach with active management engagement in Japanese equities. Joining GMO is an incredible opportunity to benefit from the global reach and support of a world-class asset management firm,” said Usonian Portfolio Manager and CEO Drew Edwards.

The Usonian strategy will be available as a new standalone offering for GMO clients and a complementary investment within Asset Allocation portfolios.

GMO will continue Usonian’s Tokyo presence, and the Chicago-based Usonian Investments team joining GMO will relocate to the firm’s Berkeley, CA office.

About GMO

GMO is a global investment manager that brings together focused expertise within our investment teams, industry-leading research, and tailored client service to advance our clients’ goals. Privately owned and renowned for our conviction in a valuation-based, long-term investment philosophy, GMO has been a partner to institutions, family offices, wealth managers, and consultants for over 40 years. For more information, please visit www.gmo.com.


© Business Wire 2020
