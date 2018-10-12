GMS : Steven Kempf Building Materials Expands into Downtown Philadelphia

TUCKER, GA - Gypsum Management and Supply, Inc. (GMS) - a leading North American distributor of wallboard, suspended ceiling systems and other specialty building products - is proud to announce the opening of Steven Kempf Building Materials' second location in Pennsylvania, bolstering the company's position as a leader in the Greater Philadelphia area.

The new location in downtown Philadelphia is positioned as a complement to Kempf Building Materials' original location in King of Prussia, allowing both large and small contractors access to the quality, convenience and customer service behind the Kempf name. The City Center Philadelphia yard is located at 2035 Richmond St., along the waterfront in the River Wards district. The yard is conveniently located off the Girard Avenue exit of Interstate 95, about a half-mile north of SugarHouse Casino. The grand opening is set for Oct. 18.

'The new Steven Kempf Building Materials yard in Philadelphia will provide customers with easy access to all of their construction supply needs so they can get back to the job quickly. Our fully stocked yard and extensive showroom selections are aimed at making the contractor's jobs easier and faster,' John Gambone, regional manager, said. 'Our new location will allow us to continue the excellent customer service we have provided for decades while expanding our reach to customers who have yet to experience what Steven Kempf Building Materials has to offer.'

Since 1994, Kempf Building Materials has been the go-to construction supply company for some of the highest profile and most complex jobs in the Philadelphia metropolitan area, including the 62-story Comcast Technology Center. Kempf Building Materials became a GMS company in 2016.

The new yard will allow Kempf Building Materials to continue servicing the area's largest companies while reaching small-business owners as well.

'We want them to experience the same level of customer service that we routinely give to the biggest contractors throughout the tri-state area,' Gambone said. 'We think everyone deserves that high level of service.'

About GMS:

Founded in 1971, GMS operates a network of more than 240 distribution centers across the United States and Canada. GMS's extensive product offering of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, and complementary construction products is designed to provide a comprehensive one-stop-shop for our core customer, the interior contractor who installs these products in commercial and residential buildings.

For more information about GMS, please visit www.GMS.com.