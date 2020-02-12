GNC : China Donates Whey Protein Powder Worth 1 Million Yuan to Frontline Medical Staff

SHANGHAI, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC China, a leading dietary supplement brand, donated whey protein powder worth 1 million yuan (approx. USD 143,000) via the Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Public Welfare Foundation to help healthcare professionals on the front lines in Hubei province who are fighting the pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The batch of GNC whey protein powder, which was shipped from Shanghai on February 4, has been delivered to five hospitals in Hubei province -- Wuhan Union Hospital, Huanggang Central Hospital, Wuhan No.1 Hospital, Huangmei People's Hospital and Xiangyang Central Hospital -- to ensure distribution of the supplies to front-line medical staff as soon as possible.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, GNC China has kept a close watch on the news concerning the battle against the coronavirus. Upon learning that doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals on the front lines fighting the virus worked all night and often gulped down instant noodles instead of nutritional food, the firm decided to make the donation. Nutritionists widely recognize that protein is a basic substance for maintaining the body's natural defense mechanism. As whey protein can be easily digested and absorbed, frontline medical staff can quickly replenish the required energy and nutrition. Furthermore, whey protein can be easily prepared and consumed anytime while in the line of duty.

Samuel Huang, CEO of GNC China, said: "GNC is committed to making its own contributions to winning the battle. We donated the whey protein powder in a move to help medical staff working to the extremes of their physical and psychological limits maintain their health. GNC China will continue to pay close attention to the progress of the prevention and control efforts and to do its upmost in this urgent situation to help China win the battle against the disease."

About GNC

GNC Holdings, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is one of the leading supplement brands in the world. With some 8,800 retail outlets throughout 50 countries and regions worldwide, GNC is committed to becoming one of the largest nutritional products brands and specializes in providing over 1,500 kinds of products including vitamins, minerals, herbs, sports nutrition and other health supplements.

GNC went public on the New York Stock Exchange on March 11, 2011 and had the best performing IPO of the year with a market value of US$4.37 billion.

Since inception in 1935, GNC has been committed to using only the highest quality ingredients and raw materials and providing consumers worldwide with best-in-class services. GNC represents the highest standards of dietary supplements.

For more information, please visit GNC China's official website: http://www.gnc.com.cn/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gnc-china-donates-whey-protein-powder-worth-1-million-yuan-to-frontline-medical-staff-301004189.html

SOURCE GNC