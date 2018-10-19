Log in
GO SMILE : Appoints New CEO

10/19/2018 | 04:02pm CEST

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GO SMILE, a leader in the at-home teeth whitening industry today announces Rose Wood is the company's new Chief Executive Officer.  Wood succeeds former CEO, Dean Leipsner, who will remain on the company's Board of Directors.

"The board of directors at GO SMILE is thrilled to have the wealth of experience and industry knowledge Rose brings as our new CEO," said Angela Koch, Chairman of the Board of GO SMILE.   "She has been in the beauty industry for more than three decades and an outstanding leader within our company for the past four years, so it is a natural choice for us."

Wood joined GO SMILE in 2014 as the EVP of Sales and Marketing.  She has managed all facets of GO SMILE's sales, marketing, product development, customer service and vendor relationships throughout the United States and across the world. 

"I've been very fortunate to have worked as a top executive for many distinguished brands, but nothing compares to my experience with GO SMILE," said Wood. "I am honored to take on the role of CEO for a company I feel very passionate about.  Knowing that we are helping everyone achieve a cleaner, healthier smile is very rewarding."

Wood has a distinguished career in the beauty industry, having most recently led and managed sales teams at Shiseido Cosmetics America as well as LVMH, Guerlain.  For five years she served as Vice President of Sales for P&G prestige brands.  Wood was an account executive for Puig USA and has managed markets for Ralph Lauren Cosmetics and Fragrances as well as Chanel.   Wood also has retail experience on the buying side working for Scandia Down Shops in California.

Wood has managed hundreds of retail and online accounts including prestigious stores such as: Nordstrom, Ulta, Sephora, Macy's, Bon Marche, Saks, Bloomingdales, Lord and Taylor, Neiman Marcus, Dillard's and Bon Ton.

In her new role with GO SMILE, Wood will also be developing new beauty products while continuing to improve GO SMILE's current award-winning teeth whitening line.  Wood's new position of CEO is another big step in carrying out the company's mission: Empowered by Women for Everyone

GO SMILE's management team is now proudly comprised of outstanding female executives including:

Angela Koch, Chairman of the Board
Rose Wood, CEO
Elaine Haagen, Sales Manager
Michele Glassmaker, Logistics Manager
Norene Calamayan, Brand Marketing Manager
Cristin Coughlin, Creative Director
Megan Whitley, Social Media Manager
Natalie Mullins, Finance

Koch added, "This is an outstanding team of women to take us to the next level and make GO SMILE an even a bigger household name."

About GO SMILE
Based in the San Francisco, CA bay area with headquarters in Austin, TX, GO SMILE has been an industry leader in the at-home teeth whitening and oral care industry for the last 16 years.   GO SMILE has the most innovative and effective products on the market by using cutting-edge formulas, patented delivery systems, and proven clinical trials. "Empowered by Women for Everyone," is the company mission, and GO SMILE products create and maintain brilliant white smiles with innovative products that are easy to use and highly effective.  For more information visit www.gosmile.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Dean Leipsner
dean@gosmile.com
214-912-6526

 

© PRNewswire 2018
