GO : opens up its fibre network to power other operators

10/11/2018 | 10:53am CEST

GO has signed an agreement which will enable operators which don't have their own network to make use of GO's state-of-the-art Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) network in order to offer fixed broadband services, powered by GO's fibre network, to their respective subscribers. 'With this agreement, GO continues to confirm itself as the main investor in Malta's successful telecommunications infrastructure, enabling operators to service their customers better,' said GO's CEO Nikhil Patil.

'GO has been investing millions every year to ensure a robust telecommunications infrastructure that can service the increased demand and to support Malta and its growing economy. We have done so at great expense, effort and risk so that Malta can be at the forefront when it comes to technology and telecommunications because, as a Maltese-grown company, GO sees, understands, and strives to exceed people's and businesses' expectations. GO is proud of this investment that delivered the required infrastructure for Government to realise its vision for Malta to become the blockchain island.' Mr Patil remarked that not all operators have the will, nor the propensity to invest in Malta the way GO has been investing in FTTH across the islands over the past years. In fact, GO plans to be the only operator with a fibre network reaching the majority of Maltese households.

One must also not forget the regulatory obligations currently being imposed on GO which make it easier for other operators to ride on its existing infrastructures. Mr Patil assured GO shareholders that the company is keeping its investment options under constant review and will adhere to its duty to invest only when sustainable rates of return are foreseeable. 'GO is proud that global brands acknowledge what we can offer them, and we are delighted that such operators choose our fibre network to keep providing their services to customers,' concluded Mr Patil.

Disclaimer

GO plc published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 08:52:06 UTC
