GOCO Alert: Johnson Fistel Continues its Investigation of GoHealth - Stock Price has Plummeted Since IPO, Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

08/27/2020 | 07:34am EDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against GoHealth, Inc. ("GoHealth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GOCO) for violations of federal securities laws.

On or about July 15, 2019, GoHealth sold about 43.5 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $21.00 a share raising nearly $914 million in new capital. On August 21, 2020, the stock closed at $15.97.

On August 19, 2020, GoHealth, in its first quarterly earnings report following the IPO, announced it incurred a 2Q net loss of $22.9 million after posting net income of $15.3 million in the prior-year period.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its July 2020 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a GoHealth shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]


© GlobeNewswire 2020
