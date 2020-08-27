Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GOHEALTH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating GoHealth, Inc. on Behalf of GoHealth Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) on behalf of GoHealth stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether GoHealth has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On or about July 15, 2019, GoHealth sold about 43.5 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the “IPO”), at $21.00 per share raising nearly $914 million in new capital.

On August 19, 2020, GoHealth, in its first quarterly earnings report following the IPO, GoHealth announced that it incurred a 2Q net loss of $22.9 million, after posting net income of $15.3 million in the prior-year period.

On August 21, 2020, the stock closed at $15.97 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired GoHealth shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:01pCONSUMERS ENERGY : Aiding Endangered Aquatic Species Recovery in Grand River
PR
02:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Braskem S.A. (BAK) on Behalf of Investors
BU
02:01pCLOUDMOYO : Leverages FastTracktoValue Services to Deliver Contract Lifecycle Management at Gateway Health Plan, Inc. Within 90 days
BU
02:01pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Progenity, Inc. (PROG) on Behalf of Investors
BU
02:01pLEXINFINTECH ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating LexinFintech Holdings, Ltd. on Behalf of LexinFintech Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
01:59pQUIDEL : Trump administration to purchase 150 mln Abbott COVID-19 tests for $750 mln
RE
01:59pTHEMAVEN, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:58pKONTROL ENERGY : IIROC Trade Resumption - KNR
AQ
01:58pCATO CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01:58pBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A : BMPS riceve la draft decision di BCE relativa al progetto di scissione
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1XPENG : Chinese Tesla Rival to Raise $1.5 Billion in U.S. IPO -- Update
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Hurricane Laura Stalks Gulf Coast, on Track to Rival Katrina -- 7th Update
3CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain
4SUNPOWER CORPORATION : SUNPOWER CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition o..
5AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : Downgraded from Buy to Sell by Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group