Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GOLDFUND.io Launches Web Wallet to Transact Gold, GFUN Coins and Bitcoin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 04:40am CEST
GOLDFUND.io Launches Web Wallet to Transact Gold, GFUN Coins and Bitcoin

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - GOLDFUND (GFUN) today announces the release of the GOLDFund Web Wallet enabling transactions between Bitcoin, physical Gold and the GFUN coin.

GOLDFUND provides:

- Capital Support into Proven Un-mined Gold Reserves.

- Payback from precious metal production.

- Exposure limited to participants in a Regulated and Audited marketplace.

- A guaranteed discount on Gold Purchases made with GFUN coins.

- Liquidity of GFUN coins on Cryptocurrency Exchanges. (December 1)

With GOLDFund you can trade the GFUN coins, exchange Bitcoin for GFUN coins and use GFUN coins to purchase discount Gold from our precious metals producers.

GOLDFund provides a tri-cyclic liquidity mechanism to ensure liquidity of the GFUN coins both "on-chain" and "off-chain".

GOLDFund is affiliated with Revolution Metals Ltd, other near term gold producers and ZOMIA Gold Direct, where Gold can be purchased.

Expressions of interest are invited from near term Gold producers to participate in the GOLDFund ecosystem.

Download the Whitepaper here in Chinese, Japanese, Korean and English:
http://www.goldfund.io/



About Revolution Metals Ltd:

Revolution Metals Ltd is an Australian public company and developer of mineral resources. The focus of the company is to develop mineral assets of economic grade to production, providing investors with rapid return on investment. Revolution's current tenement holding comprises 40 square kilometres of mineralized gold, silver, nickel, cobalt and lead bearing structures in northern New South Wales, Australia.

The primary gold bearing ironstone and quartz deposits of Mt Remarkable, Pine Creek and Alice Cornwall, are part of a field of numerous reefs and historical artisanal workings with over sixty identified as producing gold over a century ago.

About GOLDFund.io:

Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security.



Source:

Revolution Metals Ltd
GOLDFund.io



Contact:

GOLDFund
W: www.goldfund.io
T: +61-2-8205-7340

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:04aHOKKAIDO ELECTRIC POWER : Quake-hit Hokkaido power plant to be possibly back online on Tue.
AQ
06:04aABS CBN : opens PH’s first studio city
PU
06:02aGLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES : a Lead Investor in the KODAKOne Platform, Announces Image Protection Partnership with Social Media Content Marketplace Lobster
AQ
06:01aNigerian Federal Ministry of Health to Launch Pilot Cancer Drug Access Program with BIO Ventures for Global Health
BU
06:01aAYLA NETWORKS : and Tata Elxsi Announce Partnership to Deliver Value-Added IoT Services to Communications Service Providers
BU
06:01aKAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : First Order Received for Construction of Kawasaki-Developed 100 MW Class Combined Cycle Power Plant
BU
06:00aPRO KAPITAL GRUPP : Notice of prolongation of redemption date of PKG4 convertible bonds
AQ
05:55aTORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS : Recalled Valsartan Products Contain Not 1 But 2 Probable Carcinogens
AQ
05:53aSEADRAGON : 2018-09-17 SEA Announces Issue of Securities
PU
05:53aSIAM CEMENT PCL : Chemicals Business, SCG, Won 5 Green Industry Awards from Ministry of Industry Reinforcing Its Positioning of Green Industrial Leadership (SCG Chemicals)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla has gone from 'production hell' to 'delivery logistics hell'
2ROYAL NICKEL CORP : ROYAL NICKEL : RNC Doubles Strike Length of High Grade Coarse Gold Structure from New Deve..
3JD.COM : JD.com CEO to no longer attend China AI forum after allegation of rape
4BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : Português, S.A. informs about update of the calendar o..
5SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED : SINO GAS & ENERGY : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.