GOLDFund.io Begins Trading on Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - GOLDFund.io announces that trading of the GFUN Token will begin on February 1,2019 on two leading Cryptocurrency Exchanges.



The GFUN Token (GOLDFund) will commence trading on Coinhub.io (Singapore) and P2pb2b.io (EU) on the first day of February.



The GFUN Token is available for purchase until the 31 January, when all pre-listing sales will cease and public trading of the Token begins on the following day.



Pre-listing GFUN Tokens can be obtained from the GOLDFund.io Website. Registration is required.



GOLDFund CEO Tim Mckinnon said, "Our launch Exchanges are in the top listings on the reputable CoinMarketCap.com rankings website and have a combined daily volume of over USD$200 Million worth of Cryptocurrency transactions. We are really happy with these partnerships that we have, and look forward to working with both CoinHub and P2pb2b as the GOLDFund ecosystem develops."







About GOLDFund.io:



Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security.



About CoinHub.io:



Founded in 2017 and proudly based in Singapore, CoinHub's reach expands to the heart of the Middle East through their team in Dubai. CoinHub collaborates with experts in blockchain development and cyber-security while remaining in compliance with the evolving legal landscape across the world.



The team is firmly dedicated to being readily available to their global community prioritizing customers' needs, offering the widest range of secure cryptocurrencies paired with various fiat options.



CoinHub offers a highly secure platform for current and next-generation traders with the lowest possible transaction fees. Our systems and applications are regularly assessed against the latest threats, and by following security best practices and industry standards, such as OWASP and PCI based testing.



About P2pb2b.io:



p2pb2b.io is a Swiss based Cryptocurrency Exchange supporting major currency pairs with a total of 47 trading currencies. The main distinguishing feature of p2pb2b is support for processing speed of up to 10,000 trades every second and 1,000,000 TCP connections.





Source:



GOLDFund.io

CoinHub.io

P2pb2b.io





Contact:

GOLDFund.io T: +61-2-8205-7340 W: www.goldfund.io