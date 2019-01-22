Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GOLDFund.io Begins Trading on Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 08:20pm EST
Begins Trading on Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - GOLDFund.io announces that trading of the GFUN Token will begin on February 1,2019 on two leading Cryptocurrency Exchanges.

The GFUN Token (GOLDFund) will commence trading on Coinhub.io (Singapore) and P2pb2b.io (EU) on the first day of February.

The GFUN Token is available for purchase until the 31 January, when all pre-listing sales will cease and public trading of the Token begins on the following day.

Pre-listing GFUN Tokens can be obtained from the GOLDFund.io Website. Registration is required.

GOLDFund CEO Tim Mckinnon said, "Our launch Exchanges are in the top listings on the reputable CoinMarketCap.com rankings website and have a combined daily volume of over USD$200 Million worth of Cryptocurrency transactions. We are really happy with these partnerships that we have, and look forward to working with both CoinHub and P2pb2b as the GOLDFund ecosystem develops."



About GOLDFund.io:

Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security.

About CoinHub.io:

Founded in 2017 and proudly based in Singapore, CoinHub's reach expands to the heart of the Middle East through their team in Dubai. CoinHub collaborates with experts in blockchain development and cyber-security while remaining in compliance with the evolving legal landscape across the world.

The team is firmly dedicated to being readily available to their global community prioritizing customers' needs, offering the widest range of secure cryptocurrencies paired with various fiat options.

CoinHub offers a highly secure platform for current and next-generation traders with the lowest possible transaction fees. Our systems and applications are regularly assessed against the latest threats, and by following security best practices and industry standards, such as OWASP and PCI based testing.

About P2pb2b.io:

p2pb2b.io is a Swiss based Cryptocurrency Exchange supporting major currency pairs with a total of 47 trading currencies. The main distinguishing feature of p2pb2b is support for processing speed of up to 10,000 trades every second and 1,000,000 TCP connections.



Source:

GOLDFund.io
CoinHub.io
P2pb2b.io



Contact:

GOLDFund.io
T: +61-2-8205-7340
W: www.goldfund.io

© ABN Newswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:49pAPPLE : Share your best photos shot on iPhone
PU
09:49pCARNIVAL : & plc Purchase of Shares
PU
09:44pCloud, services fuel IBM's profit beat, robust outlook; shares jump
RE
09:43pCLEARFIELD® : Top 3 Tips for Pulling FieldShield® Fiber
PU
09:33pANSYS : And Material Intelligence Leader Granta Design Sign Definitive Acquisition Agreement
PR
09:30pTRUMP WON'T SOFTEN HARDLINE ON CHINA TO MAKE TRADE DEAL : advisers
RE
09:26pTOSHIBA MEMORY CORPORATION : Unveils Industry's First UFS Ver. 3.0 Embedded Flash Memory Devices
BU
09:19pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Receives Energy Industry Award
PU
09:19pToshiba Memory America Unveils Industry's First UFS Ver. 3.0 Embedded Flash Memory Devices
BU
09:17pOil steadies, but economic slowdown still weighs on markets
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
2S&P 500 : TRUMP WON'T SOFTEN HARDLINE ON CHINA TO MAKE TRADE DEAL: advisers
3APHRIA INC : APHRIA : Green Growth to commence offer to buy Aphria for about C$2.35 billion
4TATA STEEL : TATA STEEL : ADVENTURE FOUNDATION (TSAF) ANNOUNCES WINTER EXPEDITION TO MOUNT KANGRI
5CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Currency Exchange International Announces Financial Results for the Yea..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.