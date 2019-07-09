GOOD FOODS™ PARTNERS WITH DANDY® TO BRING FANS THE ULTIMATE SUMMER SWEEPSTAKES

Dallas, TX, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Good Foods™ and Dandy® have partnered to give one lucky winner of their Good & Dandy Sweepstakes a Weber Spirit® E-330TM Gas Grill and assortment of fresh dips and vegetables across both brands. Runners-up from each brand’s social media pages will score backyard barbecue accessories to host the hottest summer get-togethers.



To enter, participants must visit the Dandy or Good Foods websites by July 31 and take the Good & Dandy quiz to select their favorite summer products and pairings. Choices include everything from the best fresh dips and burger toppings to bright and summery drinks and desserts. Rules and regulations are provided on each website.



“There’s nothing quite like the fresh crunch and flavor fresh vegetables bring to the table during the summer,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing for Dandy. “We want people to not only include more Good Foods and Dandy products into their summer cooking, but it’s our hope they’ll naturally think to pair the brands together while shopping in the fresh produce aisle.”



The Good & Dandy Sweepstakes encourages participants to choose their ultimate grilling lineup from a list of Good Foods and Dandy recipes and products. With the results from both personalized quizzes, the brands will determine what future products and recipes make sense for their most actively engaged consumers. All prize winners will be selected at random and notified via phone or email after August 3.

“We’re so excited to be partnering with Dandy again this summer!” said Danyel O’Connor, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Good Foods. “The bright colors of the plant based dips pair beautifully with the fresh vegetables, especially the celery sticks in our Buffalo style dip. It’s a flavorful snack that’s not only convenient, but better for you too. We believe there could be some incredible product partnerships in the future as well.”

For more “Good & Dandy” inspiration, visit both websites at goodfoods.com and dudafresh.com.

# # #

About Duda Farm Fresh Foods

Duda Farm Fresh Foods, the parent company for Dandy® Celery, is a leading grower of a wide range of fresh vegetables and citrus with primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit http://www.dudafresh.com.

About Good Foods

Good Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand’s products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit http://goodfoods.com/.

Jessica Schneider DMA Solutions 214-206-3047 jschneider@dma-solutions.com