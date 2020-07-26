Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

GOP to Propose Aid Bill with Extra Jobless Benefits Set to Expire -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/26/2020 | 05:07pm EDT
Rebecca Ballhaus and Andrew Duehren

WASHINGTON -- After days of disagreements between the White House and GOP lawmakers, Republicans are set to release their proposal for the next coronavirus relief bill on Monday, with millions of Americans on the verge of losing expanded unemployment benefits.

Lawmakers now have little time before the $600 weekly supplement to jobless benefits ends. In negotiations with Democrats, three months before the election, an agreement on unemployment insurance might prove to be the most difficult to reach.

The Republican bill, estimated to cost about $1 trillion, will include another round of direct $1,200 payments to many Americans, $100 billion in aid to schools and universities and additional money for coronavirus testing, according to administration officials.

State and local governments would get no additional aid, though the Republican proposal will grant them more flexibility in using existing federal assistance. Democrats, by contrast, have allotted nearly $1 trillion to state and local governments to fill budget gaps opened by loss of revenue and growing expenses because of the recession.

The $600-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit is a major point of contention. Because of how states process aid, the benefit effectively ran out this weekend for many Americans, though it is officially set to expire on July 31. Democrats want to extend it through January, while Republicans, saying the benefit discourages people from returning to work as parts of the economy reopen, are looking to rejigger benefits so that they replace roughly 70% of a worker's former wages.

"It's going to cap the assistance at a level that is consistent with people going back to work," Larry Kudlow, the top White House economic adviser, said of the Republican proposal on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Republicans will also seek to extend a federal ban, which expired Friday, on evictions from properties with federally backed mortgages, Mr. Kudlow said. Democrats have proposed extending and expanding the ban on evictions, while also offering $175 billion in housing assistance.

Democrats counter that reducing jobless benefits will force people to go back to work before they are ready.

"What they're saying to essential workers is you have to go to work because you're essential," House Speaker Nancy. Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on CBS's "Face the Nation," referring to Republican lawmakers. "If you don't go to work because you're afraid of being sick...you don't get unemployment insurance."

Once Republicans introduce their bill, they will need to reach an agreement with Democrats -- who have largely coalesced behind a roughly $3.5 trillion bill that passed in the House in May -- on what would be the fifth piece of coronavirus relief legislation.

But bipartisan negotiations -- which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) has said he expects to take at least a few weeks -- are unlikely to yield an agreement before the supplement jobless benefit ends.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows suggested on ABC's "This Week" that Republicans might try to pass a smaller package, which would include extended unemployment insurance, and then "negotiate on the rest of the bill in the weeks to come." Democrats have rejected that approach.

"The administration and Republicans are completely on the same page," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview with Fox News' "Fox News Sunday," adding that the weekend talks centered on "technical issues."

He said Republicans would seek to move quickly to reach an agreement with Democrats, though Mr. Meadows said later Sunday that not all of the disagreements had been worked out yet.

Mr. Mnuchin said Saturday that stimulus payments would be sent to the same group of Americans as the last round -- $1,200 to individuals with adjusted gross incomes below $75,000 and married couples making less than $150,000. Payments would be gradually reduced for incomes above those levels before they are phased out entirely.

The Republican bill is also expected to include $16 billion in new funding for testing, in addition to $9 billion in previously approved funds that will be used for testing, according to GOP lawmakers and aides. The White House had previously pushed for no new funding for testing, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

Sen. Roy Blunt (R., Mo.), who leads the health panel of the Appropriations Committee, told reporters the administration was more amenable to the funding after GOP lawmakers made clear that "the real focus of the federal responsibility for testing would be primarily focused on senior facilities, on schools and on child-care centers."

In their bill, Democrats included $75 billion for testing, saying it is crucial to reopening workplaces and schools.

In a key provision pushed by Mr. McConnell, the Republican bill would make it harder to successfully sue businesses, schools and health-care providers in coronavirus-related cases.

The roughly $3 trillion in aid Congress has already approved during the pandemic has put the U.S. on track for the largest annual deficit as a share of the economy since World War II. Republicans are looking to address rising debt burdens in this bill -- proposing to create commissions to study the solvency of major trust funds, including Social Security.

"We're adding a lot of debt to the national balance sheet, and so finding a way to address these issues once Covid is over we think is a very high priority," said Sen. Mitt Romney (R., Utah).

Republicans say the enhanced benefit should be reduced because it exceeds the wages of many workers, discouraging them from returning to work as parts of the economy reopen.

But scaling the federal unemployment benefit to previous income will be difficult for many states to implement quickly, and Republicans are struggling to formulate a new system. Congress set the $600 flat rate in March, as part of the roughly $2 trillion Cares stimulus bill, because of the technical limitations of state unemployment systems.

"The reason we had $600 was because of its simplicity," Mrs. Pelosi said on "Face the Nation."

Kristina Peterson contributed to this article.

Write to Rebecca Ballhaus at Rebecca.Ballhaus@wsj.com and Andrew Duehren at andrew.duehren@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pFlorida records 9,300 new coronavirus cases, blows past New York
RE
05:39pAustralia's regulator sues Google over personal data use
RE
05:36pEUROMINES EUROPEAN ASSOCIATION OF MINING INDUSTR : is committed to substantially contribute to climate change adaptation
PU
05:07pGOP to Propose Aid Bill with Extra Jobless Benefits Set to Expire -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:04pBritain to consider bolstering consumer protection in retail bankruptcies
RE
05:01pCHINA : The Bubble That Never Pops' Review: Arrested Development
DJ
04:36pCENTRICA : 21 Jul 2020 Cornwall's first smart-grid wind turbine to generate renewable energy from September Company
PU
04:16pCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Federal Reserve, Manufacturing, GDP
DJ
03:02pBitcoin rises above $10,000 for first time since early June
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : At Boeing and Airbus, Finished Airplanes Pile Up
2TUI AG : TUI : cancels all holidays to mainland Spain to Aug. 9
3SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD. : China's Move to Buy Arctic Gold Mine Draws Fire in Canada
4THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. : BLACKSTONE : Private-Equity Executives Pour $92 Million Into 2020 Races
5DATAMETREX AI LIMITED : DATAMETREX AI : Chairman Announces Private Share Sale to Position Sophisticated High N..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group