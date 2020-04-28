Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GOSS & TUFN INVESTOR NOTIFICATION: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Updates Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Gossamer Bio, Inc.  (NASDAQ: GOSS)
Class Period: Gossamer securities purchased (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering in February 2019 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (2) between February 8, 2019 and December 13, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period")
Deadline: June 2, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/goss
The Complaint alleges that the materials supporting this offering, and certain of Gossamer’s post-IPO public filings, were misleading and/or omitted material facts in connection with the Company’s GB001 drug and its related clinical trials and studies.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN)
Class Period: Tufin securities purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Tufin’s April 2019 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering")
Deadline: June 5, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/tufn
The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tufin’s customer relationships and growth metrics were overstated, particularly with respect to North America; (2) Tufin’s business was deteriorating, primarily in North America; (3) as a result, Tufin’s representations regarding its sustainable financial prospects were overly optimistic; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein. 

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:19pPlanemakers slow plans for new jets as they focus on survival
RE
12:18pENERGICA : phase two to get underway with production resume
PU
12:18pEXEL INDUSTRIES : Press Release first Semester 2019-2020 revenue
PU
12:18pASK AN EXPERT : Understanding Regulation and Validation Processes for Biomarkers
PU
12:18pINTERNATIONAL BALER CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12:17pHENNES & MAURITZ : H&M set to permanently close eight shops in Italy
RE
12:16pWorld's mine workers resist quick restart amid coronavirus
RE
12:16pSouthwest cuts Boeing jet deliveries after first quarterly loss in nine years
RE
12:16pBaby Car Seat Market 2019-2023 | Product Innovations to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
12:16pVIVENDI : Relating to an Employee Shareholding Plan
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : shares crash 26% after critical KPMG audit
2BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain's Banco Santander Takes EUR1.6 Billion Coronavirus Hit
3EVRY ASA : TIETOEVRY'S INTERIM REPORT 1/2020: Solid performance - integration on schedule
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa may seek creditor protection alongside Berlin rescue talks
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : AWS Launches Region in Italy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group