Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GOV'T CALLS ON PRIVATE SECTOR TO TAKE ADVANTAGE FOR OWNERSHIP OF ABATTOIR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 03:04pm EDT

The Government of Dominica is calling on persons in the private sector to take advantage of the opportunity to take over operations of the Abbatoir.

The Abbatoir was a gift to Dominica from the People's Republic of Venezuela. The project began in 2013 and comprises three units: buildings to process pork and poultry and an administrative building.

'It continues to have great potential in positioning Dominica to become self-sufficient in the production of poultry and pork for local consumption at affordable prices, thereby helping to reduce our food import bill. Under the World Bank project, the abattoir will be further enhanced in order to expand its capacity, and be able to deliver on this objective. The Government is willing to lease the abattoir to serious, interested and capable private sector person, or entity, at a peppercorn rate, for a period of five years,' Prime Minister Skerrit stated.

Since the announcement from the Prime Minister, calls have started to come in, with people expressing interest in the Abbatoir.

'The Prime Minister offered the Abbatoir at a lease of one dollar. Mr. Speaker since that announcement, I have received one international call, one regional call and two local calls, expressing interest in the Abbatoir,' Honourable Fidel Grant stated.

Minister Grant revealed that sales of broilers and pigs at the Abbatoir have greatly increased in the last fiscal year.

'We have seen sales in the Abbatoir of broilers to the tune of over three hundred thousand in the last fiscal year. We have seen the sales as it relates to pork in excess of three hundred and fifty five thousand dollars. We have been seeing an increase, Mr. Speaker,' the Agriculture Minister added.

Disclaimer

Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 19:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:53pJeff Lewis – Chief Commercial Officer, Humanetics Group
BU
03:52pTRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:52pFIRST COMMUNITY BANKSHARES : VA/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:51pMOTOROLA : Announces Increase to $315 million Aggregate Purchase Price of Tender Offer for Certain of its Outstanding Debt
BU
03:50pINOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:49pBANCO ABC BRASIL S A : CVM 358 | Formulário Consolidado
PU
03:48pDASAN ZHONE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:48pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Insperity, Inc. - NSP
GL
03:47pHARRYS MANUFACTURING : IIROC Trading Halt - HARY
AQ
03:46pTCF FINANCIAL : CF completes integration with Chemical
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COPPER : Copper rallies as spotlight shifts back to stronger demand
2BMW AG : BMW : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese..
4PLUG POWER INC. : PLUG POWER : Second Quarter 2020 Investor Letter
5SUPERDRY PLC : Fashion retailer Superdry's stronger than expected sales boosts shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group