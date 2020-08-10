GOV'T CALLS ON PRIVATE SECTOR TO TAKE ADVANTAGE FOR OWNERSHIP OF ABATTOIR

The Government of Dominica is calling on persons in the private sector to take advantage of the opportunity to take over operations of the Abbatoir.

The Abbatoir was a gift to Dominica from the People's Republic of Venezuela. The project began in 2013 and comprises three units: buildings to process pork and poultry and an administrative building.

'It continues to have great potential in positioning Dominica to become self-sufficient in the production of poultry and pork for local consumption at affordable prices, thereby helping to reduce our food import bill. Under the World Bank project, the abattoir will be further enhanced in order to expand its capacity, and be able to deliver on this objective. The Government is willing to lease the abattoir to serious, interested and capable private sector person, or entity, at a peppercorn rate, for a period of five years,' Prime Minister Skerrit stated.

Since the announcement from the Prime Minister, calls have started to come in, with people expressing interest in the Abbatoir.

'The Prime Minister offered the Abbatoir at a lease of one dollar. Mr. Speaker since that announcement, I have received one international call, one regional call and two local calls, expressing interest in the Abbatoir,' Honourable Fidel Grant stated.

Minister Grant revealed that sales of broilers and pigs at the Abbatoir have greatly increased in the last fiscal year.

'We have seen sales in the Abbatoir of broilers to the tune of over three hundred thousand in the last fiscal year. We have seen the sales as it relates to pork in excess of three hundred and fifty five thousand dollars. We have been seeing an increase, Mr. Speaker,' the Agriculture Minister added.