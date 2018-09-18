Log in
GOVECS AG: Pre-Stabilisation Notice

09/18/2018 | 07:35am CEST

DGAP-News: GOVECS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
GOVECS AG: Pre-Stabilisation Notice

18.09.2018 / 07:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GOVECS AG: Pre-Stabilisation Notice

18.09.2018

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

GOVECS AG

Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement

GOVECS AG (contact: Nicole Schüttforth, tel. +49 40 60918664) hereby gives notice, that the Stabilisation Manager named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014).

The securities:  
Issuer: GOVECS AG
Guarantor (if any): N/A
Aggregate nominal amount: 7,532,500
Description: No-par value shares
ISIN DE000A2NB122
Offer price: EUR 10.00 to 12.00
Other offer terms:  
Stabilisation:  
Stabilisation Manager(s): COMMERZBANK AG
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 02.10.2018
Stabilisation period expected to end no later than: 01.11.2018
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility: 982,500 no-par value shares
Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra
 

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilisation Manager may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time. Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities. Any such offer will be made solely on the basis of the securities prospectus published as approved by the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin). The information legally required to be provided to investors is contained only in the securities prospectus. An investment decision with respect to the publicly offered securities of the issuer should be made solely on the basis the securities prospectus. The securities prospectus dated September 17, 2018 is available free of charge on the internet at the website of the issuer www.govecsgroup.com and during normal business hours at the issuer.

The information contained herein is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States of America or the District of Columbia) and must not be distributed to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act")) or publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The issuer does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States of America or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States of America.

No prospectus has been or will be approved for publication in the United Kingdom in respect of the securities to which this publication relates. Consequently, this publication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at, Qualified Investors (as defined below)who (i) are persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) are high net worth entities falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Furthermore, this publication is only addressed to and directed at persons in member states of the European Economic Area (other than in Germany or Luxembourg) who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of the Prospectus Directive (Directive 2003/71/EC as amended) ("Qualified Investors"). Any investment or investment activity to which this publication relates is only available to and will only be engaged in with (i) in the United Kingdom, relevant persons, and (ii) in any member state of the European Economic Area other than the United Kingdom, Qualified Investors. Any other persons who receive this publication in the European Economic Area (other than Germany and Luxembourg) should not rely on or act upon it.

This publication is not an offer of securities for sale in Canada, Japan or Australia.


18.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GOVECS AG
Grillparzerstraße 18
81675 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 411 09 77 - 0
E-mail: info@govecs.com
Internet: www.govecs.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB122
WKN: A2NB12
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Notierung vorgesehen / Designated to be listed
 
End of News DGAP News Service

724497  18.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=724497&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
