GOWIN Semiconductor Adds Korea Certification for Their Bluetooth Low Energy Enabled µSOC FPGA Modules

08/12/2020 | 03:01am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif. and GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s fastest-growing programmable logic company, obtains certification for their GW1NRF-4 µSoC FPGA BLE module for Korea enabling developers with quick and easy end-product integration.

GOWIN Semiconductor is the only company to date providing an FPGA with integrated Bluetooth Low Energy Radio transceiver.  The GW1NRF-4 delivers a new generation of wireless product capabilities for product developers by providing 4.6k LUT FPGA, a 32-bit power-optimized ARC processor and a Bluetooth Low Energy radio within a small 6x6mm QFN package. Additionally, GOWIN offers a small 19x20mm PCB module, which integrates the GW1NRF4 IC, passives, oscillators, antenna, and other components.  This module is now certified for various geographies including Korea through the Korea National Radio Research Agency under Clause 2, Article 58-2 of the Radio Waves Act.

Wireless IC’s are often manufactured as an IC chip  as well as a solderable PCB module.  Integration of the standalone IC requires additional components on the board and certification for each country the product will be sold in.  This creates additional product cost overhead for end-product developers.  Alternatively, some wireless IC manufacturers integrate their chip, passives, oscillators, an antenna, and an interference shield into a single PCB module that is pre-certified. This way the product can be manufactured and sold in various geographies without the need to certify the product. 

“Many wireless customers request pre-certified GW1NRF-4 modules over the IC chip itself” said Grant Jennings, Director of International Marketing for GOWIN Semiconductor. “Certifying for each country that a wireless product is sold in can be a significant cost and technical knowledge burden for customers. As a result, GOWIN Semiconductor offers pre-certified GW1NRF-4 Bluetooth Low Energy modules that can be easily designed into products without performing additional certification.”

The GOWIN GW1NRF-4 Certified Bluetooth module is 19x20mm in size and includes the GW1NRF-4 device, all required passives, crystal oscillators and an antenna creating a ‘plug and play’ path to enabling products with FPGA and Bluetooth capabilities.

GOWIN will present some of the many GW1NRF-4 BLE enabled FPGA use cases for mobile influenced, IoT and industrial markets at MIPI DevCon 2021.  They will discuss and demonstrate how the use of flexible high speed IO and parallel processing can be used to develop unique end product capabilities.

“As the only integrated BLE programmable logic device in the market, Gowin GW1NRF attracts tremendous customer interests in Asia, especially in IoT space,” said by Stanley Tse, Sales Director (Asia) of Gowin Semiconductor Corp and General Manager of Gowin Semiconductor Hong Kong, “the availability of GW1NRF-4 Certified Bluetooth enables design innovation and further reduce customer products time-to-market.”

About GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.
Founded in 2014, Gowin Semiconductor Corp., headquartered with major R&D in China, has the vision to accelerate customer innovation worldwide with our programmable solutions. We focus on optimizing our products and removing barriers for customers using programmable logic devices. Our commitment to technology and quality enables customers to reduce the total cost of ownership from using FPGA on their production boards. Our offerings include a broad portfolio of programmable logic devices, design software, intellectual property (IP) cores, reference designs, and development kits. We strive to serve customers in the consumer, industrial, communication, medical, and automotive markets worldwide.

For more information about GOWIN, please visit www.gowinsemi.com

Copyright 2020 GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. GOWIN, LittleBee®, GW1N/NR/NS/1NSR/1NZ®, Arora®, GW2A/AR®, GOWIN EDA and other designated brands included herein are trademarks of GOWIN  Semiconductor Corp. in China and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information, please email info@gowinsemi.com

Media Contact:
Scott Casper
scott@gowinsemi.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
