GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. Announces RISC-V Microprocessor Implementation for GOWIN FPGA Solutions and Expands Sales Channels in the Americas Region

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s leading innovator of programmable logic devices, announces their development of RISC-V Microprocessor IP implemented in their current ARORA® Family GW-2A FPGA products. In addition, GOWIN launches an Industry Early Adopter Program to kickstart engineering design activity. The Industry EAP includes: an FPGA programming bit-file reference design with RISC-V Microprocessor core, AHB & APB Bus, Memory Control & Peripherals, as well as the GW-2A development board for a complete, ready to use solution.



RISC-V is a free and open ISA enabling a new era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration. The RISC-V ISA has been designed with small, fast, and low-power real-world implementations in mind without over-architecting for a particular microarchitecture style. The instruction set also has a substantial body of supporting software for a comprehensive design ecosystem.

“GOWIN’s FPGA solutions showcase the growing adoption of RISC-V around the world. It’s exciting to see how the RISC-V ecosystem is maturing as more companies design innovative implementations based on the free and open ISA,” said Rick O’Connor, executive director of the non-profit RISC-V Foundation.

The GOWIN Arora® Family GW-2A FPGAs offer best-in-class performance at an effective cost. With abundant logic, high performance DSP resources, and high speed I/O, the family is optimized for co-processing of computation tasks while hosting the RISC-V Microprocessor soft core. The Arora® family is also the first FPGA with embedded DRAM in the industry, allowing customers to design without using up I/O for external memory.

GOWIN also announces today the appointment of Edge Electronics as their US National Distributor and EBBM, Inc as their East Coast Manufacturers Representative. “Demand is high for our innovative FPGA products serving the low to mid density logic element markets,” said Scott Casper, Director of Sales for GOWIN’s Americas Region, “The need for the right channel partners is necessary for our growth. We are excited to be working with Edge and EBBM as we continue our Americas expansion plan.”

“GOWIN Semiconductor is a natural fit alongside our semiconductor and LCD solutions product offerings, both of which are geared toward serving North American industrial, medical and automotive OEM markets among others,” says Michael Pollina, Edge Electronics’ VP Operations & Procurement. “GOWIN’s collection of development tools in tandem with Edge’s engineering team will make it simple for customers to transition existing designs or start new projects with low power, space-efficient and cost-effective FPGA solutions.”

"We are thrilled to be working with GOWIN, one of the Silicon60 Most Remarkable Global Technology Startups," said Chief Executive Officer of EBBM, Inc., Alex Angelou. "EBBM, Inc has been helping custom logic architects quickly articulate their design and beat their competition to market for 14 years. GOWIN’s One-Stop Complete Solution, including DVK, EDA, IP, is a perfect match to bring the competitive advantage to more companies," said EBBM, Inc. Chief Strategy Officer Ken Cheo.

Founded in 2014, GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., headquartered with major R&D in China, has the vision to accelerate customer innovation worldwide with our programmable solutions. We focus on optimizing our products and removing barriers for customers using programmable logic devices. Our commitment to technology and quality enables customers to reduce the total cost of ownership from using FPGA on their production boards. Our offerings include a broad portfolio of programmable logic devices, design software, intellectual property (IP) cores, reference designs, and development kits. We strive to serve customers in the consumer, industrial, communication, medical, and automotive markets worldwide.

For more information about GOWIN, please visit www.gowinsemi.com

Edge Electronics, Inc., based in Bohemia, N.Y., is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components (semiconductors, passives, and interconnect), display solutions (LCDs and related products), embedded computing and storage products. With strategically located sales offices throughout the U.S., Edge focuses on providing industrial, medical, military and commercial OEMs and contract manufacturers with the most personalized customer service in the industry, easy access to the latest technologies, and fully customizable solutions that are the perfect fit for each customer's specific application and business model. Founded in 1990, Edge Electronics is a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) that is both established and flexible, making it an invaluable supply-chain partner for any organization.

For additional information about Edge Electronics, Inc., please visit www.edgeelectronics.com .



EBBM, Inc. was established in 2004 as a Field Application Engineering and Sales firm for Disruptive CPLD, FPGA, ASIC, and SoC custom logic manufacturers. Products include all logic densities from small to very high.

For more information about EBBM, Inc., please visit www.ebbmsemi.com.

