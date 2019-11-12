Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GOWIN Semiconductor Releases the First FPGA with Integrated Bluetooth Radio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 03:00am EST

SAN JOSE, Calif. and GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s fastest-growing programmable logic company, announces the release of their latest mSoC FPGA with integrated Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy radio enabling an entirely new wave of FPGA computing capabilities at the edge.

Edge computing is requiring new demands on programmable devices.  With significant variances in product requirements, GOWIN is paving the way for innovation with a variety of new features integrated within their next-generation FPGAs.  Their latest device called the GW1NRF-4 provides a 4k LUT FPGA, a 32-bit power-optimized ARC processor and a Bluetooth Low Energy radio all in a single 6x6mm QFN package.  This enables product developers flexible IO for sensors, audio, camera and display interfaces, FPGA resources for parallel computing and acceleration, and a microcontroller for control, configuration, and power management.

“The market is requiring easily deployed connectivity for edge computing,” said Scott Casper, Director of Sales, Americas, GOWIN Semiconductor. “Once again, GOWIN is leading the response with our first RF solution. With this new device, embedded designers can wirelessly connect IoT devices to cloud gateways or other handheld devices via Bluetooth LE.  In addition, deployed FPGAs can be programmed in the field through the Bluetooth LE connection, allowing system upgrades without the need for major maintenance expenses.”

Since power consumption is often a critical aspect of Bluetooth enabled devices, GOWIN’s GW1NRF-4 device includes a power management unit, which allows for various power modes along with a full chip disable feature to turn off the device while consuming only 5nA.

“Next-generation FPGA’s for edge applications can benefit tremendously from having power management” said Grant Jennings, Director of International Marketing for GOWIN Semiconductor.  “The GW1NRF-4 provides multiple power modes and the ability to power gate the FPGA fabric.  This is great for Bluetooth Low Energy applications that are typically battery-powered.”

GOWIN will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, December 12, 2019 to showcase the new FPGA product.  Sign up for the webinar at www.gowinsemi.com.

In addition, GOWIN will be demonstrating their new programmable device at various conferences including ICCAD 2019, ET & IoT Technology 2019 and Embedded World 2020.  The demonstration shows basic BLE device connectivity to a smartphone on their latest FPGA Bluetooth module and development kit.

About GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Founded in 2014, Gowin Semiconductor Corp., headquartered with major R&D in China, has the vision to accelerate customer innovation worldwide with our programmable solutions. We focus on optimizing our products and removing barriers for customers using programmable logic devices. Our commitment to technology and quality enables customers to reduce the total cost of ownership from using FPGA on their production boards. Our offerings include a broad portfolio of programmable logic devices, design software, intellectual property (IP) cores, reference designs, and development kits. We strive to serve customers in the consumer, industrial, communication, medical, and automotive markets worldwide.

For more information about GOWIN, please visit www.gowinsemi.com

Copyright 2019 GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. GOWIN, LittleBee®, GW1N/NR/NS/1NSR/1NZ®, Arora®, GW2A/AR®, GOWIN EDA and other designated brands included herein are trademarks of GOWIN  Semiconductor Corp. in China and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information, please email info@gowinsemi.com

Media Contact:

Scott Casper

scott@gowinsemi.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:50aH LUNDBECK : Transactions with shares and linked securities in H. Lundbeck A/S made by executives and their closely associated parties
AQ
03:46aNISSAN MOTOR : reports 70% second-quarter profit slump, slashes full-year outlook
RE
03:46aNISSAN MOTOR : reports 70% second quarter profit slump, slashes full-year outlook
RE
03:44aSUI SOUTH GAS : Gas price increase
AQ
03:43aNISSAN MOTOR : April-Sept. operating profit tanks 85% on stronger yen
AQ
03:41aFORTUM : Uniper, subject to Fortum bid, remains independent for now - CFO
RE
03:40aJOINT STK COM BK FOR FOREIGN TRADE VT NM : FWD in insurance distribution deal with Vietcombank bank, buys venture
RE
03:35aMEEZAN BANKXDXB : Bank wins EOBI Best Compliant Employer award
AQ
03:35aNATIONAL BANK : NBP celebrates its 70th anniversary on Nov.12
AQ
03:35aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : PSX gains 825 points
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
3EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST NINE-MONTH 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
4ILIAD : ILIAD : Iliad announces a plan to launch a 1.4 billion share buyback offer on the open market at a pr..
5Google signs healthcare data and cloud computing deal with Ascension

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group