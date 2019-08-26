Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GP Solutions : Named Top Stock For 4th Quarter of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 09:16am EDT

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions (OTC:GWPD), a leading developer of automated micro-farms called "GrowPods," was named a top stock pick by Insight News (formerly Business Management News).

The article reported, "GP Solutions has developed the world's most innovative transportable, indoor farms, which can be set up quickly virtually anywhere to grow a variety of vegetable, herbs and crops. Called GrowPods, these automated systems allow businesses, entrepreneurs, restaurateurs, grocery stores, schools and organizations to grow fresh, healthy food on-site that is free from disease and dangerous chemicals."

The article also noted that although GP Solutions is not in the cannabis industry, it has licensed its technology to take advantage of the explosive growth in that sector.

"The company has also licensed its technology to Micro Lab Farms for exclusive use in the cannabis industry. These specially tuned systems allow licensed cannabis growers to cultivate their crops quickly, with a much smaller investment than buying land or investing in greenhouses or converting a warehouse to a grow facility," the publication reported. "Plus, GrowPods make it easy to grow robust crops and obtain a fast ROI on investment."

In addition to GP Solutions, the publication's other top picks are: Starbucks, McDonald's, Target, Johnson and Johnson, Cronos Group, and First Solar.

GrowPods are finely tuned, automated, transportable and scalable micro-farms that have been shown to grow all types of crops, including cannabis, at a faster rate than conventional means of agriculture.

The article concluded: "GP Solutions is much smaller than the other companies on this list. But with that comes opportunity for investors looking for a stock that has the potential for rapid growth."

For information, visit: www.growpodsolutions.com, or call (855) 247-8054.

To read the article, visit: businessmanagement.news.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes predictions or information that might be considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

Connect:

Email: info@growpodsolutions.com

Website: www.growpodsolutions.com 

Facebook: facebook.com/GrowPodTechnology

Twitter: @GrowPodSolution

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gp-solutions-named-top-stock-for-4th-quarter-of-2019-300906708.html

SOURCE GP Solutions


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:40aUPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intelligent Systems Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
09:38aDANAKALI : update from Danakali CEO
AQ
09:38aMINCOR RESOURCES NL : - Cassini Resource increases 33% to 37,800 nickel tonnes
AQ
09:38aBMG RESOURCES LIMITED : - Drilling to Commence at Salar West
AQ
09:38aBASE RESOURCES : Record year for Base Resources
AQ
09:38aARGENT MINERALS : Compelling targets identified from gravity survey and 3d modelling
AQ
09:37aNEW PACIFIC METALS CORP : . - Correction to News Release Dated August 20, 2019
AQ
09:37aINTERNATIONAL BATTERY METALS LTD : . Announces Appointment and Resignation of Directors
AQ
09:37aGOLDEN MINERALS : Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE American
AQ
09:37aALAA POWE5P22 : Hydro an important part of Alabama Power's diverse energy mix
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group