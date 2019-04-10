Log in
GPA Midstream Association : comments on presidential executive orders

04/10/2019 | 02:13pm EDT

TULSA, Okla. (April 10, 2019) - Today President Donald Trump released several executive orders to speed pipeline project approvals.

The executive orders are focused, among other issues, on limiting state Clean Water Act reviews of federally permitted pipelines under section 401.

'We have previously seen some states use the 401 permit process to essentially stall valid pipeline projects, and that isn't right,' said GPA Midstream President and CEO Mark Sutton. 'I applaud this administration for taking a stand against this type of invalid action. Too often we see bureaucracies stopping growth; it's great to see an administration promoting a pro-growth and pro-jobs agenda for the midstream industry.'

###

GPA Midstream Association represents over 80 corporate members of all sizes; most are U.S.-based companies, but the organization does have members across the globe as well. GPA Midstream members are engaged in the gathering and processing of natural gas into saleable pipeline gas, which are commonly referred to as 'midstream' activities in the energy industry. As the primary advocates for the midstream industry, the association enhances the viability of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil through research, technical, environmental, safety and advocacy activities.

Back to all GPA News

Disclaimer

GPA Midstream Association published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 18:12:06 UTC
