GPA Midstream Association : presents CEO Award to DCP Midstream

SAN ANTONIO (April 15, 2019) - The GPA Midstream Association today presented DCP Midstream with its CEO Award for Company Service in recognition of the company's outstanding support to the association and the midstream industry.

DCP Midstream President and CEO Wouter van Kempen told the audience of nearly 1,200 midstream professionals that although he was handed the award, he was accepting it on behalf of all DCP employees because the recognition comes as a result of the dedicated efforts by so many.

'This is a proud honor for DCP, but it is not an individual's award; we have more than 40 employees active in GPA Midstream committee work alone,' said van Kempen, who served as GPA Midstream chairman of the board last year. 'Many are being honored today for volunteering their time, energy and expertise, and it is our pleasure for DCP to be among them.

There are three simple things any company can do that greatly benefit this association and every member in it: get your employees involved; ask for best safety performance; and serve customers well. I'm extremely proud of our DCP team for their hard work that is being recognized with this honor.'

It was noted during the award presentation that DCP's involvement touches every aspect of the association, including leadership, committees, affiliated chapters and the GPA Midstream School of Gas Chromatography.

GPA Midstream Chairman William Ordemann, executive vice president, Enterprise Products, and the association's President and CEO Mark Sutton presented the CEO award during today's Center Stage Luncheon as part of the association's 98th annual convention this week in San Antonio.

GPA Midstream Association represents more than 80 corporate members of all sizes; most are U.S.-based companies, but the organization does have members across the globe as well. GPA Midstream members are engaged in the gathering and processing of natural gas into saleable pipeline gas, which are commonly referred to as 'midstream' activities in the energy industry. As the primary advocates for the midstream industry, the association enhances the viability of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil through research, technical, environmental, safety and advocacy activities.

