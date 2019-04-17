Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

GPA Midstream Association : recognizes individuals with prestigious service awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 06:38pm EDT

SAN ANTONIO (April 17, 2019) - The GPA Midstream Association and affiliated GPSA Midstream Suppliers presented top individual honors in its professional awards category at the 2019 GPA Midstream Convention in San Antonio.

The association's Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Francis Foret, senior vice president of operations, Targa Resources. Foret has served GPA Midstream in several capacities throughout his career, contributing invaluable technical expertise to a number of the association's committees.

The Katz Award, one of GPA Midstream's highest honors, was presented to D. John Morgan, Dr. Larry Lilly and Robert A. Hubbard. The three were recognized for outstanding accomplishments and contributions in engineering education, a foundation of the Katz Award criteria.

Distinguished service recognitions were awarded to Joe Landes, executive vice president, SPL, Inc.; Robert Mitchell, vice president, Carrera Gas Co.; Jon Jasper, chairman, Jasper Ventures; and Scott Neil, vice president of engineering, DCP Midstream; for outstanding service to the association and the midstream industry.

All professional award recipients were recognized during the GPA Midstream Center Stage Luncheon as part of the association's 98th annual convention this week in San Antonio.

For more information on the association and its awards, visit GPAMidstream.org.

###

GPA Midstream Association represents more than 80 corporate members of all sizes; most are U.S.-based companies, but the organization does have members across the globe as well. GPA Midstream members are engaged in the gathering and processing of natural gas into saleable pipeline gas, which are commonly referred to as 'midstream' activities in the energy industry. As the primary advocates for the midstream industry, the association enhances the viability of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil through research, technical, environmental, safety and advocacy activities. For more information, visit GPAmidstream.org.

GPSA is GPA Midstream's affiliated association representing nearly 500 companies engaged in meeting the service and supply needs of the midstream industry. An elected board of directors establishes policies and directs GPSA activities. The association shares a small staff within GPA Midstream's office in Tulsa, Okla. For more information, visit GPSAmidstreamsuppliers.org.

Back to all GPA News

Disclaimer

GPA Midstream Association published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 22:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:54pMajor automakers fear Trump 'grenade' - imposing U.S. auto tariffs
RE
06:43pEGYPT : New US$200 Million Project to Promote Small Businesses and Job Creation for Women and Youth
PU
06:38pGPA MIDSTREAM ASSOCIATION : recognizes individuals with prestigious service awards
PU
06:23pNATIONAL BIODIESEL BOARD : Soy Innovation Campus funding passes Senate Finance Committee
PU
05:58pWORLD BANK : El salvador - local economic resilience project
PU
05:38pUSDA UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : U.S. Beef, Poultry and Egg Products Gain New Market Access in Tunisia
PU
05:31pWall Street slips, weighed down by healthcare plunge
RE
05:30pStocks skid as healthcare plunge obscures China rebound
RE
05:26pStocks skid as healthcare plunge obscures China rebound
RE
05:23pPGA TOUR : Here's why Bryson DeChambeau made a drastic change to his grip weights
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DENSO CORP : Uber nears investment deal for self-driving car unit - WSJ
2PIER 1 IMPORTS INC : PIER 1 IMPORTS : fourth-quarter results disappoint, CFO departs
3CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC. : PINTEREST IPO: What You Need To Know
4VISIONSPRING : Founder's New Book, Dare to Matter, Invites Readers to Make a Difference in the World, Start..
5MIGHTY RIVER POWER LTD : MIGHTY RIVER POWER : FY2019 EBITDAF guidance revised to $495 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About