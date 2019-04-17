GPA Midstream Association : recognizes individuals with prestigious service awards

SAN ANTONIO (April 17, 2019) - The GPA Midstream Association and affiliated GPSA Midstream Suppliers presented top individual honors in its professional awards category at the 2019 GPA Midstream Convention in San Antonio.

The association's Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Francis Foret, senior vice president of operations, Targa Resources. Foret has served GPA Midstream in several capacities throughout his career, contributing invaluable technical expertise to a number of the association's committees.

The Katz Award, one of GPA Midstream's highest honors, was presented to D. John Morgan, Dr. Larry Lilly and Robert A. Hubbard. The three were recognized for outstanding accomplishments and contributions in engineering education, a foundation of the Katz Award criteria.

Distinguished service recognitions were awarded to Joe Landes, executive vice president, SPL, Inc.; Robert Mitchell, vice president, Carrera Gas Co.; Jon Jasper, chairman, Jasper Ventures; and Scott Neil, vice president of engineering, DCP Midstream; for outstanding service to the association and the midstream industry.

All professional award recipients were recognized during the GPA Midstream Center Stage Luncheon as part of the association's 98th annual convention this week in San Antonio.

