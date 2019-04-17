Log in
GPA Midstream, GPSA announce 2019 - 2020 officers

04/17/2019

SAN ANTONIO, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The GPA Midstream Association and GPSA Midstream Suppliers (GPSA) recently announced officers elected to lead the respective organizations. The officers were confirmed at the 99th annual GPA Midstream Convention last week.

GPA Midstream is a trade association serving operating companies in the midstream energy sector; its officers are elected to one-year terms. 

Bill Ward, senior vice president of commercial activity, Superior Pipeline Co., will lead GPA Midstream as chairman of the board.

John Poarch, senior vice president of engineering services, Williams, will serve as chairman-elect.

The membership confirmed three vice chairman: Andy Giffhorn, vice president, midstream commercial and business development, Phillips 66; Robert Mitchell, vice president, Carrera Gas Co.; and Terry Spencer, president and CEO, ONEOK.

GPSA is GPA Midstream's affiliated organization and represents its members of service and supply companies in the midstream industry. Its officers are appointed by the association's board of directors and serve one-year terms. The 2019 – 2020 officers are:

  • President Gary Farr, business development, Cummins
  • First Vice President Mark Ruff, president and CEO, Catalytic Combustion Corp.
  • Second Vice President David Smoot, senior sales manager, Baker Hughes, a GE company
  • Treasurer Carlos Conerly, president, natural gas and refining division, Linde Engineering North America Inc.

The officers assumed their new responsibilities upon the conclusion of the GPA Midstream Convention, which brought nearly 2,400 midstream industry professionals together to share information about research and development, safe operations and environmental performance, and legislative and regulatory issues, among others.

GPA Midstream Association represents more than 80 corporate members of all sizes; most are U.S.-based companies, but the organization does have members across the globe as well. GPA Midstream members are engaged in the gathering and processing of natural gas into saleable pipeline gas, which are commonly referred to as "midstream" activities in the energy industry. As the primary advocates for the midstream industry, the association enhances the viability of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil through research, technical, environmental, safety and advocacy activities. For more information, visit GPAmidstream.org.

GPSA is GPA Midstream's affiliated association representing nearly 500 companies engaged in meeting the service and supply needs of the midstream industry. An elected board of directors establishes policies and directs GPSA activities. The association shares a small staff within GPA Midstream's office in Tulsa, Okla. For more information, visit GPSAmidstreamsuppliers.org.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gpa-midstream-gpsa-announce-2019--2020-officers-300834271.html

SOURCE GPA Midstream Association


© PRNewswire 2019
About