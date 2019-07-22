Log in
GPA Midstream appoints Joel Moxley as chief executive officer

07/22/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

TULSA, Okla., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The GPA Midstream Association today announced that longtime industry executive Joel Moxley has been appointed president and chief executive officer of the nearly 100-year-old trade organization.

GPA Midstream appoints Joel Moxley as chief executive officer.

Effective immediately, Moxley succeeds Mark Sutton, who announced his retirement in early May after 37 years with the association.

"Joel is a seasoned and trusted leader and is uniquely qualified to drive strategic prioritization for GPA Midstream in our ever-changing industry," said GPA Midstream Chairman of the Board Bill Ward, Superior Pipeline. "With more than 30 years of industry experience and a long history of leadership roles within the association, Joel can step right into action. On behalf of the Executive Committee that made the selection, we have full confidence in Joel's ability to build on the association's advocacy, technical and educational strengths."

Moxley's career has included a number of executive roles. Prior to his appointment, Moxley served as chief commercial officer for Southcross Energy Partners/Southcross Holdings from 2015 – 2019 and was responsible for overseeing the company's gas gathering, gas treating, gas processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation and gas and NGL marketing assets in Texas, Mississippi and Alabama.

Prior to Southcross, Moxley led Crestwood Equity Partners as senior vice president, operations services, and served as chief operating officer for Crestwood Midstream Partners.

He also has held executive roles focused on commercial activities within Crosstex Energy, Enterprise Products Partners, El Paso Corp. and PG&E Corp.

Moxley served as GPA Midstream chairman of the board from 2013 – 2015. Under his leadership, the association opened a Washington, D.C., office to increase the midstream industry's involvement in federal legislative and regulatory issues.

More recently, he led a strategic review of the association in 2016 – 2017, which resulted in a number of key changes within the organization that have been implemented within the last two years. GPA Midstream awarded Moxley with a Citation for Service Award in April 2018.

With Moxley in place, Sutton will remain in office through the summer to assist with the transition.

GPA Midstream Association represents more than 80 corporate members of all sizes; most are U.S.-based companies, but the organization does have members across the globe as well. GPA Midstream members are engaged in the gathering and processing of natural gas into saleable pipeline gas, which are commonly referred to as "midstream" activities in the energy industry. As the primary advocates for the midstream industry, the association enhances the viability of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil through research, technical, environmental, safety and advocacy activities. For more information, visit GPAmidstream.org.

 

GPA Midstream Association logo (PRNewsfoto/GPA Midstream Association)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gpa-midstream-appoints-joel-moxley-as-chief-executive-officer-300888744.html

SOURCE GPA Midstream Association


© PRNewswire 2019
