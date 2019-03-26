GPB CAPITAL Legal Investigation Launched on Behalf of GPB Funds Investors

Gibbs Law Group and Girard Sharp are investigating legal claims on
behalf of investors of GPB Funds, including GPB Automotive Portfolio;
GPB Holdings I; GPB Holdings II; GPB Waste Management Fund; GPB Cold
Storage; and GPB NYC Development. Our GPB
Capital lawsuit investigation involves claims against GPB and
related entities, as well as claims against the brokerage firms that
sold GPB funds to investors.
To speak privately with an attorney regarding our GPB investigation, click
here.
In 2018, GPB announced that it was suspending redemptions to focus on
accounting and financial reporting issues. GPB later announced that its
auditor resigned “due to perceived risks…that fell outside of their
internal risk tolerance parameters.” Most recently, GPB informed
investors that authorities raided GPB Capital’s New York offices
unannounced and collected material. According to InvestmentNews
and other media outlets, a number of regulators and legal authorities
have launched investigations into GPB, including the FBI, SEC, and FINRA.
GPB has reportedly raised more than $1.8 billion in investor funds
across its various private placement offerings. Many investors were
lured by to invest in GPB due to the attractive investment returns
offered.
It has also been reported that brokers received more than $100 million
in commissions from selling investments in GPB funds to investors and
that brokers were incentivized to sell the GPB Funds because of the high
commissions and fees they earned. More than 60 brokerage firms sold GPB
to investors, including Sagepoint Financial, Woodbury Financial
Services, FSC Securities and Advisor Group.
Our investment fraud attorneys are currently investigating claims
against GPB and brokerage firms that sold GPB Funds. If you invested in
a GPB Fund and would like to speak privately with an investment fraud
attorney to learn more about our investigation and your legal rights,
visit our website
or contact our securities team directly at (800) 808-5294.
About Gibbs Law Group
Gibbs Law Group is a California-based law firm committed to protecting
the rights of investors and consumers nationwide who have been harmed by
corporate misconduct. Our award-winning lawyers have achieved landmark recoveries and
over a billion dollars for our clients in high-stakes class action and
individual cases. Our attorneys have received numerous honors for their
work, including “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “Top Class Action
Attorneys Under 40,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” “Best Lawyers in
America,” and “Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.”
About Girard Sharp
Girard Sharp has earned national Tier 1 rankings for Mass Tort and Class
Action Litigation and has been named to the U.S. News – Best
Lawyers “Best Law Firms” list each year since 2013. Read about some
of our
results.
We have recovered over a billion dollars for our clients against some of
the nation’s largest corporations, such as Raymond James, Peregrine
Financial Group, and OppenheimerFunds, in cases arising from securities
fraud, false advertising and other unfair business practices.
This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005326/en/