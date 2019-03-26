GPB CAPITAL Legal Investigation Launched on Behalf of GPB Funds Investors

Investors in Certain GPB Funds May Have Legal Claims for Fraud and Other Violations

Gibbs Law Group and Girard Sharp are investigating legal claims on behalf of investors of GPB Funds, including GPB Automotive Portfolio; GPB Holdings I; GPB Holdings II; GPB Waste Management Fund; GPB Cold Storage; and GPB NYC Development. Our GPB Capital lawsuit investigation involves claims against GPB and related entities, as well as claims against the brokerage firms that sold GPB funds to investors.

In 2018, GPB announced that it was suspending redemptions to focus on accounting and financial reporting issues. GPB later announced that its auditor resigned “due to perceived risks…that fell outside of their internal risk tolerance parameters.” Most recently, GPB informed investors that authorities raided GPB Capital’s New York offices unannounced and collected material. According to InvestmentNews and other media outlets, a number of regulators and legal authorities have launched investigations into GPB, including the FBI, SEC, and FINRA.

GPB has reportedly raised more than $1.8 billion in investor funds across its various private placement offerings. Many investors were lured by to invest in GPB due to the attractive investment returns offered.

It has also been reported that brokers received more than $100 million in commissions from selling investments in GPB funds to investors and that brokers were incentivized to sell the GPB Funds because of the high commissions and fees they earned. More than 60 brokerage firms sold GPB to investors, including Sagepoint Financial, Woodbury Financial Services, FSC Securities and Advisor Group.

