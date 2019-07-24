Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GPB Capital Investor Alert! Shepherd, Smith, Edwards & Kantas Investigate Redstone Capital Management and Coastal Equities Inc. over GPB Capital Sales to Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 04:49pm EDT

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shepherd, Smith, Edwards & Kantas, LLP (“SSEK Law Firm”) has been investigating GPB Capital for more than a year.  The investigation was triggered in April 2018 when GPB Capital first missed important filing deadlines with the SEC.  Since that time, more information has come to light that suggests GPB may have been a Ponzi Scheme.  On information and belief, GPB was paying investors either from their own initial investments or from money acquired from new investors.

It appears certain Investment Firms and Investment Advisors marketed GPB to clients wanting relatively conservative investments.  GPB paid large commissions to financial advisors, sometimes between 7% and 10%; industry standard is 5% or less.  One of those firms is Redstone Capital Management. According to Redstone’s website, the firm’s founder and Managing Director is Kevin Canterbury.  FINRA records indicate Canterbury is licensed through Coastal Equities, Inc.  Interestingly, both Redstone and Coastal list the same address: 7231 E. Princess Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ.  It is unclear what Coastal/Redstone received for its marketing efforts on GPB.

Private placement investments are less liquid than publicly traded investments and are generally considered riskier than publicly traded fixed income investments.  GPB is considered a Private Placement.  Industry standards dictate that an investor should not be concentrated in these types of investments.  Simply being an accredited investor does not make it acceptable to market such investments to investors with a conservative bent.  This is especially true if the investor had a large portion of their liquid assets in GPB. 

SSEK Law Firm has been receiving calls from many GPB investors from across the country for over a year.  Smaller firms such as Coastal (Redstone) may not survive an onslaught of cases, making it prudent to seek counsel early on.  If you are a GPB investor, contact SSEK Law Firm for a free, confidential evaluation of your situation and to learn your options.  We have a team of attorneys, consultants and staff with more than 100 years of combined experience in the securities industry and in securities law.  The firm itself has been around for more than 30 years.  Always ask any potential counsel how long their firm has been around.

Contact: 800-259-9010
Kirk Smith ksmith@sseklaw.com
Sam Edwards sedwards@sseklaw.com
Investorlawyer.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:12pSAMCO GOLD : Enters Into Letter of Intent With Echo Pharmaceuticals B.V. for Reverse Takeover and Change of Business Transaction
AQ
05:12pFIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
05:12pAvianca Holdings S.A. and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC announce an agreement for the sale and purchase of fourteen aircraft
GL
05:11pFRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:11pHERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05:10pCOUSINS PROPERTIES : Releases Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
05:10pTHE NATIONAL CAPITAL BANK OF WASHINGTON : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
05:10pESSEX PROPERTY TRUST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:10pMARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:10pAMYRIS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1REPSOL : Repsol 2Q Net Profit Dropped
2ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : Aston Martin shares crash on European sales hit
3DRAX GROUP PLC : DRAX : first half profit boosted by Iberdrola deal
4FLOW TRADERS : FLOW TRADERS 2Q19 NTI  53.9M, STRATEGY REITERATED TO MAXIMIZE NTI GROWTH THROUGH SCALE AND EFF..
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group