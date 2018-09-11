Log in
GPB Education Launches Physics In Motion

09/11/2018 | 06:16pm CEST

Atlanta, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPB Education continues its role as Georgia’s leading digital learning content provider with the launch of Physics In Motion, a free, online series accessible to high school teachers and students at www.gpb.org/physics.

0_medium_PhysicsTitle.png


2_medium_GPBLOGO-Color.jpg


Physics In Motion supports STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) concepts by encouraging inquiry-based learning, problem-solving, and critical thinking, while providing a thorough summary of physics concepts grounded in the Georgia Standards of Excellence (GSE) for science.

“Thanks to the support of the Georgia Power Foundation, GPB is able to help advance the STEM integrated approach to learning with this very engaging original series,” said GPB President and CEO Teya Ryan. “We’re proud to add Physics In Motion to the list of high-quality reliable content that we provide at no charge to educators and students throughout Georgia.”

Physics In Motion takes students all over Georgia to show how physics works in the real world. Companies and organizations featured include Georgia Power’s Plant Vogtle Nuclear Power Plant and Morgan Falls Hydroelectric Plant, Porsche Atlanta, Blue Ridge Train Depot, City Schools of Marietta/Marietta High school, Atlanta Botanical Gardens, iFly Atlanta, Fernbank Science Center, K1 Speed and the

Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources (DNR) at Lake Lanier.

The series is comprised of seven units of study divided into video segments. Additional corresponding support materials help reinforce the concepts discussed as part of each unit topic, including Introduction to Physics, Describing Motion, Forces, Momentum & Energy, Electricity & Magnetism, Waves & Optics, and Nuclear Physics.

GPB Education is also releasing a teacher toolkit at no cost to Georgia educators. The toolkit will be available later in September and provides instructions and answer keys for study questions, practice problems, and labs.

The series is made possible in part by a grant from the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement and the Georgia Power Foundation. GPB previously partnered with the Georgia Power Foundation on Chemistry Matters, another free online digital series launched in 2016.

“Improving the quality of education throughout our state, with a goal of preparing students for the careers of the future, is a longstanding community focus area for Georgia Power,” said Anne Kaiser, Vice President of Community & Economic Development for Georgia Power. “We are proud to continue to support this unique programming with Georgia Public Broadcasting and provide Georgia teachers and students with a powerful new learning tool.”

About Georgia Public Broadcasting

As one of the largest PBS stations in the nation, Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB Media), has been creating content worth sharing for over 50 years. With nine television stations, 18 radio stations and a multi-faceted digital and education division, GPB strives to educate, entertain and enrich the lives of our viewers and listeners with programming that includes statewide radio news, current affairs, high school sports, educational resources for teachers and students and enlightening programs about our state like "Georgia Outdoors," “A Seat at the Table,” "On Second Thought," "Political Rewind" and more. For more information, visit www.gpb.org. 

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), one of the nation’s largest generators of electricity. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company’s promise to 2.5 million customers in all but four of Georgia’s 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower) and Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower).

- GPB -

Attachment

Mandy Wilson
Georgia Public Broadcasting
4046852427
mwilson@gpb.org

© GlobeNewswire 2018
