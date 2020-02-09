GPT : Premier Ford Promotes Investment and Trade in Washington, D.C.

Premier Ford Promotes Investment and Trade in Washington, D.C.

Premier and Minister Fedeli Advance Investment and Trade Discussions at the National Governors Association Winter Meeting

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Premier Doug Ford and Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, wrapped up two days of successful meetings at the Winter Meeting of the National Governors Association, where they advanced discussions with key U.S. governors and business leaders to promote investment and trade.

'Our close economic ties have proven time and time again to be a benefit to people in Ontario and the U.S. by creating new jobs and new opportunities,' said Premier Ford. 'I took that message to my colleagues in Washington, D.C. - we will continue to work together to create the right conditions for businesses to invest and grow on both sides of the border.'

At a roundtable event with business leaders, Premier Ford unveiled the Ontario government's new strategy for trade with the U.S., which will expand opportunities for businesses to grow and create jobs on both sides of the border. The strategy includes pursuing Strategic Investment and Procurement Agreements (SIPAs) with U.S. states, which would seek to secure improved access to government procurement opportunities in U.S. states for Ontario businesses.

Premier Ford also had productive discussions with key officials, including U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Acting Ambassador of Canada to the United States Kirsten Hillman. He also met with a number of U.S. state governors, including Wisconsin, Maryland, Kentucky, Indiana, Arizona, Ohio and Illinois, as well as governors from the Mexican states of Querétaro and Baja California Sur. They discussed shared priorities such as how they could work together to remove trade barriers, create good jobs and strengthen economic ties.

At a National Governors Association plenary session, Premier Ford highlighted Ontario's leadership in infrastructure procurement and using public-private partnerships to deliver large, complex projects in front of an audience which included U.S. state governors. He welcomed the opportunity to share Ontario's knowledge by inviting governors to participate in the upcoming NGA Infrastructure Study Tour to Toronto.

Premier Ford also met with Ford Motor Company to discuss the implementation of CUSMA and the potential to create new opportunities for Ontario's auto industry, as well as with leaders from Google to thank them for their recently announced investments in our province that will spur new jobs in Toronto and Waterloo.

'Trade and investment are essential for Ontario's growth, competitiveness, and job creation,' said Minister Fedeli. 'By travelling to Washington, our government is ensuring Ontario is well-positioned to increase trade and unlock opportunities for Ontario businesses, making it easier to succeed in today's globally competitive world.'

After departing Washington, D.C., Premier Ford and Minister Fedeli will travel to Dallas, Texas to meet with business leaders to further the province's important trading and investment relationship with the U.S. state.