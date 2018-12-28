GQG Partners Doubles Down on Commitment to Client Alignment, Reduces Fees for GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund

In its ongoing quest to set the industry standard for client alignment,
GQG Partners LLC has announced effective January 1, 2019 it is reducing
management fees and expense ratios across all share classes of its GQG
Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund for US investors.
US Mutual Fund
In addition to reducing the management fee across all share classes of
the GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund from 0.95% to 0.90%, GQG
Partners has also reduced total annual fund operating expense ratios
(net/gross) for the Fund in a continuing effort to be an industry leader
in pricing:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net
|
|
|
|
Gross
|
|
|
|
FROM
|
|
|
|
TO
|
|
|
|
FROM
|
|
|
|
TO
|
GQGIX Institutional Shares
|
|
|
1.08%
|
|
|
|
0.98%*
|
|
|
|
1.15%
|
|
|
|
1.10%
|
GQGPX Investor Shares
|
|
|
1.26%
|
|
|
|
1.16%*
|
|
|
|
1.33%
|
|
|
|
1.28%
|
GQGRX Retirement/R61 Shares
|
|
|
1.08%
|
|
|
|
0.98%*
|
|
|
|
1.15%
|
|
|
|
1.10%
|
*Fee waivers are contractual until January 1, 2020.
Tim Carver, Chief Executive Officer of GQG Partners, says: “As our
business has grown, we believe that our clients should benefit from
economies of scale. We now manage over US$5 billion in our Emerging
Markets Equity strategy globally2, giving us efficiencies
that we can pass through to end investors. When we talk about alignment,
this is what we mean.”
GQG Partners anticipates that the reduction will place the GQG Partners
Emerging Markets Equity Fund in the lowest quintile3 (lowest
cost) of the investor share classes of actively managed funds in the
Morningstar Diversified Emerging Markets category (40 funds as of
November 30, 2018; rating is for the investor share class only; other
classes may vary) from a net fee perspective.
Rajiv Jain, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Investment Officer of GQG
Partners and Portfolio Manager of the GQG Partners Emerging Markets
Equity Fund says: “I have always believed that we must strive to be a
leader in both our commitment to investment excellence and fostering
alignment with our clients. I believe offering our products with
competitive fees is part and parcel of creating that alignment. With
this fee reduction to our already competitive fees, we hope to reward
our loyal Fund shareholders by sharing the economies of scale that the
Funds and the company have achieved.”
Mr. Carver added: “If you want to understand the vast flows to passive
investments, you need look no further than lack of client alignment
among so many fund complexes.
“We are confident that as a highly aligned investment boutique, our
absolute focus on returns can add value for our clients, and low fees
are a part of that. The simple math of compounding shows that fees are a
key element of long-term returns. As co-founders of the business, Rajiv
and I have the majority of our net worth invested alongside our clients
and are focused on the long-term compounding of those investments.”
Background
GQG Partners is a boutique investment management firm focused on global,
international, US, and emerging markets equities. We rely on a team of
traditional and non-traditional analysts — who possess backgrounds in
fields such as investigative journalism and specialized accounting — to
challenge the short-term projections and backward-looking dogma that
often dominate market discourse.
Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL with offices in New York, Seattle,
and Sydney we strive for excellence at all levels of our organization
through a commitment to in-depth knowledge of the markets as well as
independent thinking, continual growth, and giving back to our investors
and our community. For more information, please visit gqgpartners.com.
1Retirement Class (Class R6) shares are only available to
employee benefit plans that are sponsored by one or more employers or
employee organizations. Such employee benefit plans must purchase R6
shares through a plan level or omnibus account.
2Regulatory
assets under management are as of November 30, 2018 and include both
discretionary and non-discretionary funds.
3Based upon
40 Investor share class actively managed funds in the Morningstar
Diversified Emerging Markets category as of November 30, 2018 with gross
expense ratios ranging from 0.32% to 12.64%, and net expense ratios
ranging from 0.32% to 2.31%. As of January 1, 2019, gross and net
expense ratios for the GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund
Investor Shares will be 1.28% and 1.16%, respectively; Institutional
Shares are 1.10% and 0.98%, respectively; and R6 Shares are 1.10% and
0.98%, respectively. © 2018 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved.
Rankings are subject to change. There is no guarantee that the Fund’s
expenses will remain the same.
Important Information
You should carefully consider the investment objective, risks,
charges, and expenses of the GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund
before investing. The Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus contain
this and other important information about the Fund, which can be
obtained by calling +1 (866) 362-8333 or visiting gqgpartners.com.
Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The Fund’s
Statement of Additional Information can also be obtained by calling +1
(866) 362-8333 or visiting gqgpartners.com.
The information provided in this document does not constitute investment
advice and no investment decision should be made based on it. Neither
the information contained in this document or in any accompanying oral
presentation is a recommendation to follow any strategy or allocation.
In addition, neither is a recommendation, offer or solicitation to sell
or buy any security or to purchase of shares in any fund or establish
any separately managed account. It should not be assumed that any
recommendations made by GQG Partners LLC (GQG) in the future will be
profitable or will equal the performance of any securities discussed
herein. Before making any investment decision, you should seek expert,
professional advice, including tax advice, and obtain information
regarding the legal, fiscal, regulatory and foreign currency
requirements for any investment according to the law of your home
country, place of residence or current abode.
The Fund invests in foreign securities, which will involve greater
volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences
in accounting methods. It also invests in emerging markets, which
involve unique risks, such as exposure to economies less diverse and
mature than the US or other more established foreign markets. Economic
and political instability may cause larger price changes in emerging
markets securities than other foreign securities. It is possible to lose
money by investing in securities. The Fund is non-diversified.
This document reflects the views of GQG as of a particular time. GQG’s
views may change without notice. Any forward-looking statements or
forecasts are based on assumptions and actual results may vary.
GQG provides this information for informational purposes only. GQG has
gathered the information in good faith from sources it believes to be
reliable, including its own resources and third parties. However, GQG
does not represent or warrant that any information, including, without
limitation, any past performance results and any third-party information
provided, is accurate, reliable or complete, and it should not be relied
upon as such. GQG has not independently verified any information used or
presented that is derived from third parties, which is subject to
change. Information on holdings, allocations, and other characteristics
is for illustrative purposes only and may not be representative of
current or future investments or allocations.
The information contained in this document is unaudited. It is published
for the assistance of recipients, but is not to be relied upon as
authoritative and is not to be substituted for the exercise of one's own
judgment. GQG is not required to update the information contained in
these materials, unless otherwise required by applicable law.
GQG is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. Please see GQG’s Form ADV Part II, which is
available upon request, for more information about GQG.
SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks,
PA 19456 is the distributor for the GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity
Fund and is not affiliated with GQG Partners.
© 2018 GQG Partners LLC. All rights reserved. Information presented is
as of November 30, 2018 and denominated in US dollars (US$), unless
otherwise stated.
EME 0119PR
