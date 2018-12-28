GQG Partners Doubles Down on Commitment to Client Alignment, Reduces Fees for GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Management fee lowered to 0.90% and expense ratio reduced for US mutual fund

In its ongoing quest to set the industry standard for client alignment, GQG Partners LLC has announced effective January 1, 2019 it is reducing management fees and expense ratios across all share classes of its GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund for US investors.

US Mutual Fund

In addition to reducing the management fee across all share classes of the GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund from 0.95% to 0.90%, GQG Partners has also reduced total annual fund operating expense ratios (net/gross) for the Fund in a continuing effort to be an industry leader in pricing:

Net Gross FROM TO FROM TO GQGIX Institutional Shares 1.08% 0.98%* 1.15% 1.10% GQGPX Investor Shares 1.26% 1.16%* 1.33% 1.28% GQGRX Retirement/R61 Shares 1.08% 0.98%* 1.15% 1.10% *Fee waivers are contractual until January 1, 2020.

Tim Carver, Chief Executive Officer of GQG Partners, says: “As our business has grown, we believe that our clients should benefit from economies of scale. We now manage over US$5 billion in our Emerging Markets Equity strategy globally2, giving us efficiencies that we can pass through to end investors. When we talk about alignment, this is what we mean.”

GQG Partners anticipates that the reduction will place the GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund in the lowest quintile3 (lowest cost) of the investor share classes of actively managed funds in the Morningstar Diversified Emerging Markets category (40 funds as of November 30, 2018; rating is for the investor share class only; other classes may vary) from a net fee perspective.

Rajiv Jain, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Investment Officer of GQG Partners and Portfolio Manager of the GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund says: “I have always believed that we must strive to be a leader in both our commitment to investment excellence and fostering alignment with our clients. I believe offering our products with competitive fees is part and parcel of creating that alignment. With this fee reduction to our already competitive fees, we hope to reward our loyal Fund shareholders by sharing the economies of scale that the Funds and the company have achieved.”

Mr. Carver added: “If you want to understand the vast flows to passive investments, you need look no further than lack of client alignment among so many fund complexes.

“We are confident that as a highly aligned investment boutique, our absolute focus on returns can add value for our clients, and low fees are a part of that. The simple math of compounding shows that fees are a key element of long-term returns. As co-founders of the business, Rajiv and I have the majority of our net worth invested alongside our clients and are focused on the long-term compounding of those investments.”

Background

GQG Partners is a boutique investment management firm focused on global, international, US, and emerging markets equities. We rely on a team of traditional and non-traditional analysts — who possess backgrounds in fields such as investigative journalism and specialized accounting — to challenge the short-term projections and backward-looking dogma that often dominate market discourse.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL with offices in New York, Seattle, and Sydney we strive for excellence at all levels of our organization through a commitment to in-depth knowledge of the markets as well as independent thinking, continual growth, and giving back to our investors and our community. For more information, please visit gqgpartners.com.

1Retirement Class (Class R6) shares are only available to employee benefit plans that are sponsored by one or more employers or employee organizations. Such employee benefit plans must purchase R6 shares through a plan level or omnibus account.

2Regulatory assets under management are as of November 30, 2018 and include both discretionary and non-discretionary funds.

3Based upon 40 Investor share class actively managed funds in the Morningstar Diversified Emerging Markets category as of November 30, 2018 with gross expense ratios ranging from 0.32% to 12.64%, and net expense ratios ranging from 0.32% to 2.31%. As of January 1, 2019, gross and net expense ratios for the GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund Investor Shares will be 1.28% and 1.16%, respectively; Institutional Shares are 1.10% and 0.98%, respectively; and R6 Shares are 1.10% and 0.98%, respectively. © 2018 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Rankings are subject to change. There is no guarantee that the Fund’s expenses will remain the same.

Important Information

You should carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses of the GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund before investing. The Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the Fund, which can be obtained by calling +1 (866) 362-8333 or visiting gqgpartners.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The Fund’s Statement of Additional Information can also be obtained by calling +1 (866) 362-8333 or visiting gqgpartners.com.

The information provided in this document does not constitute investment advice and no investment decision should be made based on it. Neither the information contained in this document or in any accompanying oral presentation is a recommendation to follow any strategy or allocation. In addition, neither is a recommendation, offer or solicitation to sell or buy any security or to purchase of shares in any fund or establish any separately managed account. It should not be assumed that any recommendations made by GQG Partners LLC (GQG) in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of any securities discussed herein. Before making any investment decision, you should seek expert, professional advice, including tax advice, and obtain information regarding the legal, fiscal, regulatory and foreign currency requirements for any investment according to the law of your home country, place of residence or current abode.

The Fund invests in foreign securities, which will involve greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. It also invests in emerging markets, which involve unique risks, such as exposure to economies less diverse and mature than the US or other more established foreign markets. Economic and political instability may cause larger price changes in emerging markets securities than other foreign securities. It is possible to lose money by investing in securities. The Fund is non-diversified.

This document reflects the views of GQG as of a particular time. GQG’s views may change without notice. Any forward-looking statements or forecasts are based on assumptions and actual results may vary.

GQG provides this information for informational purposes only. GQG has gathered the information in good faith from sources it believes to be reliable, including its own resources and third parties. However, GQG does not represent or warrant that any information, including, without limitation, any past performance results and any third-party information provided, is accurate, reliable or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such. GQG has not independently verified any information used or presented that is derived from third parties, which is subject to change. Information on holdings, allocations, and other characteristics is for illustrative purposes only and may not be representative of current or future investments or allocations.

The information contained in this document is unaudited. It is published for the assistance of recipients, but is not to be relied upon as authoritative and is not to be substituted for the exercise of one's own judgment. GQG is not required to update the information contained in these materials, unless otherwise required by applicable law.

GQG is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Please see GQG’s Form ADV Part II, which is available upon request, for more information about GQG.

SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456 is the distributor for the GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund and is not affiliated with GQG Partners.

© 2018 GQG Partners LLC. All rights reserved. Information presented is as of November 30, 2018 and denominated in US dollars (US$), unless otherwise stated.

EME 0119PR

