Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GRAIL Announces Appointment of Renée Galá as Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 02:33pm CEST

GRAIL, Inc., a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early, when it can be cured, today announced the appointment of Renée Galá as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 3, 2019.

“Renée’s diverse professional experience, coupled with her leadership in financial strategy and execution, will be instrumental for GRAIL as we continue our work to develop and commercialize pioneering products for the early detection of cancer,” said Jennifer Cook, Chief Executive Officer of GRAIL. “We look forward to welcoming Renée to the GRAIL team.”

“I am excited to join a mission-driven company at the leading edge of making early cancer detection a reality,” said Renée Galá. “The progress that GRAIL and its remarkable team have made to date is inspiring, and I look forward to helping build upon the foundation that’s been established.”

Renée Galá brings more than 20 years of finance, corporate strategy, and leadership experience, having executed nearly $3 billion in healthcare-related financing transactions over the course of her career. She is joining GRAIL from Theravance Biopharma where she has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2014, following the company’s spinout from Theravance, Inc. Ms. Galá joined Theravance (now Innoviva, Inc.) in 2006 and held various roles in the finance organization before leading the company’s spin-out transaction. Before Theravance, Ms. Galá worked at Eli Lilly and Company, where she held positions of increasing responsibility in global treasury, pharmaceutical sales, and corporate strategy/business development. Prior to joining Eli Lilly, she spent seven years in the energy industry in the United States and internationally in positions focused on corporate finance, project finance, and mergers and acquisitions. She is a member of the board of directors of Corcept Therapeutics Inc., and she is actively involved in multiple initiatives aimed at improving gender diversity within the healthcare industry. Ms. Galá holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

About GRAIL

GRAIL is a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early, when it can be cured. GRAIL is using the power of high-intensity sequencing, population-scale clinical studies, and state-of-the-art computer science and data science to enhance the scientific understanding of cancer biology, and to develop and commercialize pioneering products for the early detection of cancer. The company is located in Menlo Park, California and Hong Kong. It is supported by leading global investors and pharmaceutical, technology, and healthcare companies. For more information, please visit www.grail.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:12pALLIANCE TRUST PLC : - Sale of Private Equity Assets
AQ
03:12pGlobal Cloud Gaming Market 2018-2022 | Penetration of Cloud Gaming in a Multiplayer Scenario to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:11pSTEVIA MARKET : Stevia Sweetener, Stevia Benefits, Stevia Products, Procurement Best Practices, Supplier Selection Insights, Cost-benefit Analysis, and Spend Growth Data Now Available From SpendEdge
BU
03:11pKLONDIKE GOLD : Lone Star Zone Assays 0.72 g/t Au over 92.3 meters including 10.0 g/t Au over 4.6 meters
AQ
03:11pAEROVIRONMENT : United States Air Force Awards AeroVironment $13 Million Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity Contract to Support Latin American and Caribbean Nations with RQ-11B Raven Drones
BU
03:11pTIBRIO : Expands Digital Advertising Services Team in New York
BU
03:11pDry Film Market For Semiconductor Packaging Industry, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2018 – 2024
GL
03:11pSHARPEN TECHNOLOGIES : Helps onPeak Put Customers (and Agents) First
BU
03:10pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Why Ronaldo will miss Portugal's autumn internationals
AQ
03:10pBAI : Announces New Experiences at BAI : Beacon 2018
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : sees major copper demand boost from China's widening belt and road
4Tesla must defend lawsuit alleging abuse of foreign workers
5DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Nordea says it is not under money-laundering investigation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.