GRAIL Announces Appointment of Renée Galá as Chief Financial Officer

GRAIL, Inc., a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer
early, when it can be cured, today announced the appointment of Renée
Galá as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 3, 2019.
“Renée’s diverse professional experience, coupled with her leadership in
financial strategy and execution, will be instrumental for GRAIL as we
continue our work to develop and commercialize pioneering products for
the early detection of cancer,” said Jennifer Cook, Chief Executive
Officer of GRAIL. “We look forward to welcoming Renée to the GRAIL team.”
“I am excited to join a mission-driven company at the leading edge of
making early cancer detection a reality,” said Renée Galá. “The progress
that GRAIL and its remarkable team have made to date is inspiring, and I
look forward to helping build upon the foundation that’s been
established.”
Renée Galá brings more than 20 years of finance, corporate strategy, and
leadership experience, having executed nearly $3 billion in
healthcare-related financing transactions over the course of her career.
She is joining GRAIL from Theravance Biopharma where she has served as
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2014, following
the company’s spinout from Theravance, Inc. Ms. Galá joined Theravance
(now Innoviva, Inc.) in 2006 and held various roles in the finance
organization before leading the company’s spin-out transaction. Before
Theravance, Ms. Galá worked at Eli Lilly and Company, where she held
positions of increasing responsibility in global treasury,
pharmaceutical sales, and corporate strategy/business development. Prior
to joining Eli Lilly, she spent seven years in the energy industry in
the United States and internationally in positions focused on corporate
finance, project finance, and mergers and acquisitions. She is a member
of the board of directors of Corcept Therapeutics Inc., and she is
actively involved in multiple initiatives aimed at improving gender
diversity within the healthcare industry. Ms. Galá holds a bachelor’s
degree in mathematics from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from
Columbia Business School.
About GRAIL
GRAIL is a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early,
when it can be cured. GRAIL is using the power of high-intensity
sequencing, population-scale clinical studies, and state-of-the-art
computer science and data science to enhance the scientific
understanding of cancer biology, and to develop and commercialize
pioneering products for the early detection of cancer. The company is
located in Menlo Park, California and Hong Kong. It is supported by
leading global investors and pharmaceutical, technology, and healthcare
companies. For more information, please visit www.grail.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005379/en/