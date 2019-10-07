Log in
GRAIL Appoints Matthew Young as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

10/07/2019 | 09:19pm EDT

GRAIL, Inc., a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early, when it can be cured, today announced that Matthew P. Young has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer effective October 28, 2019.

“Matt is a seasoned, strategic business partner who brings more than two decades of leadership experience to further strengthen our ability to accelerate our multi-cancer early detection test toward commercialization,” said Hans Bishop, Chief Executive Officer at GRAIL. “GRAIL will be well served by Matt’s significant industry experience in finance and operations, and we are excited to welcome him to GRAIL.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining a company that is strongly positioned to leverage the intersection of healthcare and technology and take on the challenge of detecting cancer early,” said Mr. Young. “I look forward to joining the GRAIL team and working together to make a transformational impact on the future of cancer care.”

Mr. Young joins GRAIL from Jazz Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, where he most recently served as the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Young worked in investment banking for approximately 20 years in positions at Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., and Lehman Brothers Inc. Currently, he sits on the board of PRA Health Sciences, Inc., where he currently serves on the compensation and audit committee. He also serves as Lead Independent Director and Chairman of the audit committee of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company. Mr. Young earned his bachelor's degree in Economics and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About GRAIL

GRAIL is a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early, when it can be cured. GRAIL is focused on alleviating the global burden of cancer by developing pioneering technology to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types early. The company is using the power of next-generation sequencing, population-scale clinical studies, and state-of-the-art computer science and data science to enhance the scientific understanding of cancer biology, and to develop its multi-cancer early detection blood test. GRAIL is located in Menlo Park, California. It is supported by leading global investors and pharmaceutical, technology, and healthcare companies. For more information, please visit www.grail.com.


© Business Wire 2019
