GRAIL Appoints Rodger Currie as Head of Government Affairs and Alliance Development

-- Currie will lead engagement with policymakers, regulators, and advocacy organizations as company advances breakthrough technology for early cancer detection toward commercialization --

GRAIL, Inc., a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early, when it can be cured, today announced that Rodger Currie, JD, has been appointed Vice President and Head of Government Affairs and Alliance Development. Mr. Currie will report to Joshua Ofman, MD, MSHS, who was recently appointed Chief of Corporate Strategy and External Affairs. Together, they will spearhead GRAIL’s government affairs, policy, and advocacy efforts as the company continues to prepare its multi-cancer early detection test for commercialization.

“Rodger is an experienced and driven healthcare advocate, and I am very pleased to welcome him to GRAIL at this pivotal moment for the company,” said Hans Bishop, Chief Executive Officer at GRAIL. “As we continue to advance our early cancer detection blood test toward commercialization, Rodger will work closely with policymakers, regulators, patient groups, and other stakeholders to navigate a dynamic healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement environment.”

Mr. Currie joins GRAIL from Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), where he most recently served as Executive Vice President for Advocacy; led federal, state, and international government relations and alliances; and reported to PhRMA President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Ubl.

“Bringing innovative genomic technology to early cancer detection provides an opportunity to make a dramatic impact on cancer survival. As GRAIL advances a novel paradigm for multi-cancer early detection, policymakers, payers, and other stakeholders must ensure that policies are in place to support the adoption of such groundbreaking technology,” said Dr. Ofman. “Rodger understands the challenge this represents, and we believe he is the ideal person to help us push our technology forward.”

“I can hardly think of a better way to make a positive impact on the lives of patients than by helping GRAIL tackle cancer, a disease that touches nearly every person and family over the course of a lifetime,” said Mr. Currie. “I am looking forward to partnering with GRAIL’s new leadership team, a truly committed and forward-thinking group of individuals, to help our healthcare system prepare to adopt this breakthrough technology and work to seriously reduce cancer deaths.”

In addition to his time at PhRMA, Mr. Currie served as Vice President of Global Government Affairs for Amgen Inc. from 2004 to 2010, where he built and led the team that ensured patient access to four of the top 10 Medicare Part B drugs. He also led Amgen’s effort to support the development and passage of the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act of 2009 (Public Law 111-148). Prior to joining Amgen, Mr. Currie held multiple roles in government relations at PhRMA, culminating as Senior Vice President for Government Affairs and Law, where he led the biopharmaceutical industry’s effort to support the enactment of the Medicare Modernization Act of 2003 that created the Part D drug benefit (Public Law 108-173). Before that, he was Majority Health Counsel to the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce, where he was Counsel of Record for the landmark FDA Modernization Act (Public Law 105-115) which modernized FDA regulation of drug, device, and biological products; streamlined the development process for new medicines; and cut approval times in half through the reauthorization of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA II). He also served as Chief of Government Affairs for the physician leaders at the American Psychiatric Association. A lawyer, Mr. Currie was an associate at the healthcare law firm of Fox, Bennett & Turner prior to working on Capitol Hill and later worked as a partner to Nick Littlefield at the law firm of Foley Hoag. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Government and his JD from Georgetown University.

About GRAIL

GRAIL is a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early, when it can be cured. GRAIL is focused on alleviating the global burden of cancer by developing pioneering technology to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types early. The company is using the power of next-generation sequencing, population-scale clinical studies, and state-of-the-art computer science and data science to enhance the scientific understanding of cancer biology, and to develop its multi-cancer early detection blood test. GRAIL is located in Menlo Park, California. It is supported by leading global investors and pharmaceutical, technology, and healthcare companies. For more information, please visit www.grail.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005559/en/