GRAIL to Present New Data Supporting its Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting II

GRAIL, Inc., a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early, today announced that new data for its investigational multi-cancer early detection blood test will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II.

Today, the majority of deadly cancers go undetected until they have progressed to late stages, when chances of survival are much lower. This is because most deadly cancers do not have guideline-recommended screening tests available.

GRAIL’s multi-cancer early detection technology can detect more than 50 cancers, with a very low false positive rate of less than one percent, through a single blood draw. When a cancer signal is detected, the test also identifies where the cancer is located in the body (the tissue of origin) with high accuracy.

“At GRAIL, we believe that in order to bend the curve on cancer mortality, we need to transition from screening only for individual cancers, to screening individuals for all types of cancers,” said Joshua Ofman, MD, MSHS, Chief Medical Officer and External Affairs at GRAIL. “These new data demonstrate our continued commitment to scientific rigor, and further support the use of our multi-cancer early detection test in broad populations."

GRAIL’s multi-cancer early detection test is supported by evidence from its population-scale clinical study program, which is believed to be the largest ever conducted in genomic medicine.

The AACR presentation details are included below. The slides and recordings will be available on www.grail.com at the conclusion of the meeting.

AACR Presentation Details

Abstract 2308/19

Joerg Bredno, et al. Classifier performance of a cfDNA-based multi-cancer detection test on uncommon cancer types

Session PO.PR02.02 — Clinical Prevention, Early Detection, and Interception 2: June 22, 2020: 9:00AM-6:00PM EDT

Abstract 721/15

Gregory Alexander, et al. Analytical validation of a multi-cancer early detection test with tissue localization using a cell-free DNA-based targeted methylation assay

Session PO.CL11.08 — Circulating Markers 1: June 22, 2020: 9:00AM-6:00PM EDT

Abstract 2114/1

Robert Calef, et al. HPV-driven cancers show distinct methylation signatures in cell-free DNA (cfDNA)

Session PO.BSB01.05 — Multi-omic and Multimodal Discovery: June 22, 2020: 9:00AM-6:00PM EDT

Abstract 139/2

Qinwen Liu, et al. cfDNA methylation profiling distinguishes lineage-specific hematologic malignancies

Session PO.MCB05.01— DNA Methylation: June 22, 2020: 9:00AM-6:00PM EDT

About GRAIL’s Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test

GRAIL’s multi-cancer early detection blood test can detect more than 50 cancers, across all stages, with a very low false positive rate of less than one percent, through a single blood draw. When a cancer signal is detected, the test identifies where in the body the cancer is located with high accuracy, an important step to guiding diagnostic next steps and care.

About GRAIL

GRAIL is a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early, when it can be cured. GRAIL is focused on alleviating the global burden of cancer by developing pioneering technology to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types early. The company is using the power of next-generation sequencing, population-scale clinical studies, and state-of-the-art computer science and data science to enhance the scientific understanding of cancer biology, and to develop its multi-cancer early detection blood test. GRAIL is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA with locations in Washington, D.C., North Carolina, and the United Kingdom. It is supported by leading global investors and pharmaceutical, technology, and healthcare companies. For more information, please visit www.grail.com.

