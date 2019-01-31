GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony®, Hosted by Shaggy, to Be Streamed Live via GRAMMY.com on Sunday, Feb. 10, Starting at 12:30 P.M. PT

The GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony® will take place at Microsoft
Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, from 12:30–3:30 p.m. PT, and
will be streamed live internationally via GRAMMY.com. Preceding the 61st
Annual GRAMMY Awards® telecast, the Premiere Ceremony will be hosted by
GRAMMY® winner and current nominee Shaggy and will feature a number of
performances by current GRAMMY nominees. Currently slated to perform are
singer/songwriter Snatam Kaur, trumpeter Craig Morris, and
dance/electronic duo Sofi Tukker. Nigerian Afrobeat artist Seun Kuti and
Malian singer/songwriter Fatoumata Diawara will take the stage
together to perform. Additionally, for the first time ever, Ángela
Aguilar, Aida Cuevas, and Natalia Lafourcade will unite to perform the
Mexican folkloric classic "La Llorona," which all three have recorded
during their careers.
Presenting the first GRAMMY Awards of the day will be current nominees
Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, Kalani Pe'a, Questlove, Cécile McLorin Salvant,
TOKiMONSTA, and former Recording Academy™ Chair Jimmy Jam. Cheche Alara
will serve as musical director.
The live stream of the Premiere Ceremony will remain on GRAMMY.com as
video on demand for 90 days following the event. The 61st Annual GRAMMY
Awards will be broadcast live following the Premiere Ceremony on the CBS
Television Network from 8:00–11 p.m. ET/5:00–8 p.m. PT. For GRAMMY
coverage, updates and breaking news, please visit the Recording
Academy's social networks on Facebook and Twitter.
All of the Premiere Ceremony performers and the host are nominated this
year, as are most of the presenters. Aguilar for Best Regional Mexican
Music Album (Including Tejano) (Primero Soy Mexicana); Cuevas for
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) (Totalmente Juan
Gabriel Vol. II); Diawara for Best World Music Album (Fenfo);
Hale with Halestorm for Best Rock Performance ("Uncomfortable");
Lafourcade for Best Latin Pop Album (Musas [Un Homenaje Al Folclore
Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos], Vol. 2); Kaur for Best
New Age Album (Beloved); Kuti & Egypt 80 for Best World Music
Album (Black Times); Morris for Best Classical Instrument Solo (Glass:
Three Pieces In The Shape Of A Square); Pe'a for Best Regional Roots
Music Album (No'Ane'i); Questlove for Best Spoken Work Album
(Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling) (Creative Quest);
Salvant for Best Jazz Vocal Album (The Window); Shaggy (with
Sting) for Best Reggae Album (44/847); Sofi Tukker for Best
Dance/Electronic Album (Treehouse); and TOKiMONSTA for Best
Dance/Electronic Album (Lune Rouge).
