GRAMMY Museum® Expands Executive Leadership Team as Milestone 10th Anniversary Approaches

The
GRAMMY Museum® has expanded its executive leadership team
and appointed Michael Sticka as Executive Director, responsible for the
organization’s strategic direction and leading all aspects of
operations, including curatorial, development, marketing, grants and
awards, public and education programs, and more. Previously, Sticka
served as Controller and Senior Director of Finance and Administration
and was critical in overseeing the Museum’s integration with the GRAMMY
Foundation® in 2017, as well as designing and managing a
strategic plan for the combined organization’s future.
Michael Sticka, Executive Director, The GRAMMY Museum (Photo Credit: Brad Van Tilburgh)
“In just 10 years, the GRAMMY Museum has exceeded our expectations
largely due to the powerful vision of our extraordinary executives and
the hard-working and passionate team at the Museum, which has resulted
in our becoming one of the industry’s foremost philanthropic
organizations dedicated to music education and advancement,” said Neil
Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy™ and Chair of the GRAMMY
Museum Board. “Last year’s integration with the GRAMMY Foundation
reflected the Museum’s tremendous growth, and Michael’s strategic
vision, strong operational abilities, and deep experience in business
and finance make him the right executive to lead the GRAMMY Museum
toward continued success.”
Approved by the Board earlier this year, Sticka’s appointment is part of
a broader leadership expansion across the GRAMMY Museum and follows a
comprehensive review of the organization’s structure. GRAMMY Museum
veteran Rita George will continue overseeing day-to-day operations and
management as Chief Operating Officer. To support the organization’s
increasingly successful public programs, Scott Goldman has been named
Artistic Director. Bob Santelli, the Museum’s Founding Executive
Director, will focus on growing the organization’s footprint through
programs such as traveling exhibits.
“It’s not lost on me that I’ve been given a once-in-a-lifetime
opportunity to lead a team of extraordinary people as we seek to be a
greater and more active part of our community through our vital
curatorial and educational work,” said Sticka regarding his new role as
Executive Director. “It is an understatement to say that I am proud of
what our team has accomplished to date, just as it can’t be overstated
how excited we all are for what lies ahead.”
Since its integration with the Foundation last year, the GRAMMY Museum
has produced more than 80 public
programs, hosted nearly 30,000 students for tours and educational
workshops, and opened several exhibits celebrating diverse musical
genres ranging from X:
40 Years Of Punk In Los Angeles to Cheech
& Chong: Still Rollin’. In that same period, the Museum’s grants
program awarded $200,000 to 14 recipients. In the coming school year,
the GRAMMY®Signature
Schools initiative expects to award more than $100,000 to public
school music programs.
Also ahead for the GRAMMY Museum is a packed season of exhibits,
including 25
Years Of Jermaine Dupri And So So Def in collaboration with Jermaine
Dupri & Friends (Sept. 20), and several notable public programs such as Lean
On Me: A Tribute To Bill Withers (Sept. 24), An
Evening With Shawn Mendes (Sept. 25), and Spotlight:
Dua Lipa (Sept. 28). For tickets and more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org.
ABOUT THE GRAMMY MUSEUM
The GRAMMY Museum is a philanthropic organization dedicated to
cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of
music through exhibitions, education, and public programs. Paying
tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum explores and
celebrates all aspects of the art form—from the technology of the
recording process to the legends who've made lasting marks on our
cultural identity. In 2017, the Museum integrated with its sister
organization, the GRAMMY Foundation, to broaden the reach of its music
education and preservation initiatives. As a unified organization,
today, the GRAMMY Museum fulfills its mission of making music a valued
and indelible part of our society through exhibits, education, grants,
and public programming.
