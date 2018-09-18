GRAMMY Museum® Expands Executive Leadership Team as Milestone 10th Anniversary Approaches

Michael Sticka Named Executive Director

The GRAMMY Museum® has expanded its executive leadership team and appointed Michael Sticka as Executive Director, responsible for the organization’s strategic direction and leading all aspects of operations, including curatorial, development, marketing, grants and awards, public and education programs, and more. Previously, Sticka served as Controller and Senior Director of Finance and Administration and was critical in overseeing the Museum’s integration with the GRAMMY Foundation® in 2017, as well as designing and managing a strategic plan for the combined organization’s future.

Michael Sticka, Executive Director, The GRAMMY Museum (Photo Credit: Brad Van Tilburgh)

“In just 10 years, the GRAMMY Museum has exceeded our expectations largely due to the powerful vision of our extraordinary executives and the hard-working and passionate team at the Museum, which has resulted in our becoming one of the industry’s foremost philanthropic organizations dedicated to music education and advancement,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy™ and Chair of the GRAMMY Museum Board. “Last year’s integration with the GRAMMY Foundation reflected the Museum’s tremendous growth, and Michael’s strategic vision, strong operational abilities, and deep experience in business and finance make him the right executive to lead the GRAMMY Museum toward continued success.”

Approved by the Board earlier this year, Sticka’s appointment is part of a broader leadership expansion across the GRAMMY Museum and follows a comprehensive review of the organization’s structure. GRAMMY Museum veteran Rita George will continue overseeing day-to-day operations and management as Chief Operating Officer. To support the organization’s increasingly successful public programs, Scott Goldman has been named Artistic Director. Bob Santelli, the Museum’s Founding Executive Director, will focus on growing the organization’s footprint through programs such as traveling exhibits.

“It’s not lost on me that I’ve been given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead a team of extraordinary people as we seek to be a greater and more active part of our community through our vital curatorial and educational work,” said Sticka regarding his new role as Executive Director. “It is an understatement to say that I am proud of what our team has accomplished to date, just as it can’t be overstated how excited we all are for what lies ahead.”

Since its integration with the Foundation last year, the GRAMMY Museum has produced more than 80 public programs, hosted nearly 30,000 students for tours and educational workshops, and opened several exhibits celebrating diverse musical genres ranging from X: 40 Years Of Punk In Los Angeles to Cheech & Chong: Still Rollin’. In that same period, the Museum’s grants program awarded $200,000 to 14 recipients. In the coming school year, the GRAMMY®Signature Schools initiative expects to award more than $100,000 to public school music programs.

Also ahead for the GRAMMY Museum is a packed season of exhibits, including 25 Years Of Jermaine Dupri And So So Def in collaboration with Jermaine Dupri & Friends (Sept. 20), and several notable public programs such as Lean On Me: A Tribute To Bill Withers (Sept. 24), An Evening With Shawn Mendes (Sept. 25), and Spotlight: Dua Lipa (Sept. 28). For tickets and more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org.

ABOUT THE GRAMMY MUSEUM

The GRAMMY Museum is a philanthropic organization dedicated to cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music through exhibitions, education, and public programs. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum explores and celebrates all aspects of the art form—from the technology of the recording process to the legends who've made lasting marks on our cultural identity. In 2017, the Museum integrated with its sister organization, the GRAMMY Foundation, to broaden the reach of its music education and preservation initiatives. As a unified organization, today, the GRAMMY Museum fulfills its mission of making music a valued and indelible part of our society through exhibits, education, grants, and public programming.

