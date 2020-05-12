Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GRAND CANYON Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Grand Canyon Education, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 07:54pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Grand Canyon Education, Inc. ("Grand Canyon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:LOPE).

If you invested in Grand Canyon stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/LOPE. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:35pFIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Provides Update on May 1st Payment Status of the Investment Portfolio
AQ
08:35pMGE ENERGY : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
08:35pFRASERS PROPERTY : reports S$790 million PBIT in 1H FY20
PU
08:32pKEYERA : Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates AST as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates PMV as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pAnalysis on Impact of COVID-19-Gaming Software Market 2020-2024 | Growing Popularity of eSports to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:28pCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : to Sell Stake in Wealth Management Arm to KKR -- Update
DJ
08:28pVEDANTA : Promoter Seeks to Delist Company From Indian Bourse
DJ
08:26pTRAVELZOO : ® to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : California county orders closure of Tesla plant
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : reports spike in takedowns of hate speech, terrorism
4BARCLAYS PLC : Investment banks cut jobs despite coronavirus trading surge - Coalition
5THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : CARLYLE : GIC?s cold feet on Amex travel buy casts doubt on $1.1 billion loan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group