GRAND OPENING OF CETARA THIS SATURDAY, AUGUST 29TH AT ORCHARD HILLS IN IRVINE

IRVINE, CA, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The eagerly awaited Model Grand Opening of Cetara within gated Orchard Hills® in Irvine arrives this Saturday, August 29th. Shea Homes invites you to tour the models and experience refined living presented in stunning beauty by the sophisticated, estate-style luxury residences. Inspired by a spectacular scenic countryside and gated prestige address of the Groves at Orchard Hills®, Cetara welcomes you to an exclusive natural setting amid soft rolling hills, parks, walking trails, walking trails and privately owned avocado orchards.

“Once you tour the model homes at Cetara, it will be hard to find anything comparable,” said Karen Ellerman, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Shea Homes. “The open floorplan designs of Cetara are a perfect mix of modern and classic architecture, and are set in a treasured scenic environment yet close to all the remarkable conveniences of Irvine for shopping and resort-style amenities.”

Impressive two-story residences promise an enhanced richness to life in elevated, spacious style. The three decorated model homes offer exquisite modern and classic exterior styling inspired by Spanish, Provencal, Tuscan and Northern Italian architecture and will showcase extraordinary kitchens and inviting indoor/outdoor entertaining spaces such as an interior courtyard (per plan) and outdoor living areas to enjoy the perfect Southern California lifestyle.

The grand open floorplan designs encourage innovative personal statements with downstairs bedroom suites with private baths, opulent master suites, and plenty of places for private relaxation. Three spacious floor plans range from approximately 4,151 to 4,384 interior square feet with 5 bedrooms and 5.5 baths. Pricing is anticipated to being at $1.7 Million.

High quality features are included in these exceptional homes with whole-house every energy savings, GE® Monogram professional appliances, stunning fireplaces in the great rooms, and freestanding tubs in the master bath. Flexible interior designs feature many exciting room configurations such as airy outdoor covered living areas, offices, bonus rooms, a multi-gen suite (per plan) as well as personalizing options to meet your family’s needs while also being a great fit for your lifestyle.

Today’s latest technology is presented with every home by Shea Connect™ features, including Eero wireless access, Ring doorbell, Kwikset Kevo smart lock, iDevice light switches, Liftmaster smart garage door opener, Honeywell smart thermostat, Amazon Echo show and more.

A decadent lifestyle is made complete by the resort-inspired atmosphere created by the Irvine Company. The Groves provides residents with a junior Olympic pool, wading pool and spa, a loggia with seating to gather around a fireplace and an opulent clubroom. Residents enjoy relaxed, private parks with BBQ’s, play areas, tot lots, a 6-acre sports park and leisure area along with lighted basketball courts, a volleyball court and soccer field. Cetara’s location affords residents easy access to Orchard Hills Shopping Center, The Marketplace, Irvine Spectrum and the highly acclaimed Tustin Unified School District, which serves families at the Groves at Orchard Hills.

Orchard Hills®, one of the Villages of Irvine created by the Irvine Company, offers residents an opportunity to live in luxury residences within a village where the land is a reflection of Irvine’s agricultural heritage. Orchard Hills is a retreat for residents who desire residential sophistication, coupled with the tranquility of lush surroundings against the backdrop of Loma Ridge. Destined to become the crown jewel of North Irvine, this naturally breathtaking community is nestled among avocado orchards that are planned to encompass more than 500 acres.

Model tours of Cetara are offered daily by appointment beginning Saturday, August 29th, and you can also visit from the comfort of your home with a virtual appointment. Call 866.OWN.SHEA to schedule a private in-person or virtual appointment or visit www.sheahomes.com/virtual-home-buying-program. The Information Center is located at 138 Salt Spring in Irvine and is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. For driving directions, please visit SheaHomes.com, and we invite you to register for our Interest List and text CETARA to 797979 to receive the latest news.

Shea Homes is one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation. Since its founding in 1968, Shea Homes has built more than 100,000 homes. Over the past several years, Shea Homes has been recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction with a reputation for design, quality and customer service. Shea Homes builds new homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Texas. For more information about Shea Homes and its communities, please visit the company’s website at www.SheaHomes.com.

