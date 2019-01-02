GRATITUDE HEALTH INC. ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gratitude Health Inc., (“Gratitude”) (OTCQB:GRTD), a manufacturer of drinks that support healthy aging, today announced it has issued a press release with the following letter to shareholders.

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

We write to let you know how our company is progressing and the objectives we envision for the new year. We are pleased to announce that as of this writing and after over a year in development, the November 2018 launch of “Gratitude Tea”, our first of many lines of “better-for-you” products, has been met with acceptance into 130-plus stores (over 500 doors) in the New York, tri-state area and South Florida, our two geographically targeted launch territories. As we build our footprint, Gratitude is determined to provide demonstrably healthier nutrition than those offered by our competitors. We believe the “better for you” category must include proven delivery of such measurable nutrients as antioxidants via organic and fantastic-tasting low-carbohydrate drinks.

We are proud to report that initial acceptance of our ready-to-drink (RTD) Gratitude Dragon Well Green Teas indicate consumers are embracing our approach.

Unique to the beverage marketplace, Gratitude offers our RTD teas to consumers in a distinctive, collectible, wide-mouth, glass bottle that features debossed art and our logo in five different gratitude-centric designs. We are delighted that many of our first customers are embracing the collectible aspect of the bottles and are tongue-in-cheek complaining that they can’t seem to throw them away because they are so beautiful!

Inside the bottle, our “Dragon Well” Green Tea, China’s most famous type of green tea, comes in a variety of satisfying flavors including Peach, Wildberry, Blood Orange, unsweetened Mint and Original. Importantly, each bottle also delivers independently tested higher levels of polyphenols and epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) than several competitor tea brands tested against ours. We believe Gratitude is leading a renaissance of super-premium taste and nutrition that RTD iced tea has always meant to embody and provide. Today, RTD tea is approximately $6 billion in sales and we believe that, until now, the category has lost its way and become, for the most part, a low-hanging refreshment-drink providing nothing more than an addicting, sugar-delivery mechanism to a consumer that is getting more educated. These consumers are more disenchanted with current, lazy and potentially harmful offerings provided by the beverage industry. Gratitude is out to give the consumer a welcome alternative. In our view, Gratitude delivers better taste, organically certified peace of mind, eco-sensitive glass bottles and an on-the-label guarantee of 417 mgs of polyphenol-delivery per bottle (on average.)

Because we believe, and countless studies confirm, that green tea is a great source of polyphenols and (EGCG) antioxidants, we are the sole licensee of USPTO patent number 6,713,506 demonstrating how Green Tea and the EGCG delivered in Green Tea can be a natural way to improve human defenses against many diseases. We are pleased to further the studies of this analysis and believe that our license will benefit current and future consumers of Gratitude’s truly “good-for-you” offerings.

Roy Warren said: “There is a saying I’ve learned in the 22 years I’ve been in the beverage industry: “If you can sell it between the rivers, you can sell it between the shores!” Translated, this means that New York City is the toughest market in the Country for beverages and if you are successful selling a drink brand between the East and Hudson rivers, you will be successful throughout America”. Experience tells us this is true and our President, Andy Schamisso, who lives in Manhattan and spent over a decade selling his prior-founding tea brand successfully in the New York Market, underscores that proof. Andy created his tea brand to deliver health benefits and consumer satisfaction. He uniquely knows the market, beverage distribution and retail systems required to succeed.

Finally, our next proprietary product line will further advance the Gratitude mantra of providing healthy, functional drink offerings by specifically targeting what we call “nutrition for aging.” This upcoming line of unique, nutrition-rich and balanced meal-replacement drinks will provide a scientifically proven weapon to combat this disease. To that end, we have contracted with a world-class scientific advisory body to develop ketogenically balanced macro-nutrient delivery and are excited to be nearing the end of this formulation and development process. The flavor blend was developed by a group who we believe is the finest in this space and the packaging will be eco-friendly, shelf stable and most importantly, researched and developed to deliver excellent consumer convenience. The initial three flavors of this drink will be offered to the market in Q-2 2019. Andy Schamisso said: “this new ready-to-drink offering addresses a distinct need in the functional beverage space, this brand could disrupt the category.”

We are confident that our abilities to provide true and proven healthy offerings to a consumer market that is exponentially more aware of what they are ingesting will build this great brand we call “Gratitude”. We thank you for being a part of our shareholder family and we look forward to the years to come.

Sincerely,

Roy G. Warren

Founder and CEO

Gratitude Health, Inc

11770 US 1, suite E303

North Palm Beach, Fl. 33408 IR.OrganicGratitude.com Andy Schamisso

Founder and President

Gratitude Health, Inc.

435 East 70 Street, suite 20j

New York, NY 10021

Andy Schamisso

Founder and COO

Gratitude Health, Inc.

435 E. 70th St. Ste. 20J

New York, NY 10021