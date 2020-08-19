GRC : Listed as Sample Vendor in Gartner's July 2020 – Hype Cycle for Infrastructure Strategies, 2020

Gartner mentioned Green Revolution Cooling as a sample vendor under Immersion Cooling category

GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the global leader in single-phase immersion cooling for data centers, is pleased to announce it has been recognized as a sample vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle Report: Hype Cycle for Infrastructure Strategies, 2020, under immersion cooling category.

As per the report, "Immersion cooled systems are significantly smaller, quieter and more energy efficient than traditional data center air-cooled racks. Their initial value will most likely come from outside the data center, where they enable higher compute density at higher energy efficiency and lower noise”.1

The report discusses how numerous sectors can benefit from liquid immersion cooling including medium-scale edge computing nodes or wireless telecom nodes, where immersion cooling can address the thermal and power constraints of a remote location with limited or no on-site staff. Additionally, the report highlights the business impact of allowing enterprises to install increased compute capacity, especially in areas where traditional air-cooled racks cannot be utilized.

"We’re delighted to be included in the Gartner Hype Cycle Report," said Jim Weynand, CRO of GRC. "To date, we have focused on optimizing single-phase immersion over two-phase immersion cooling. Single-phase delivers extremely high energy efficiency at a much lower cost, without the high GWP factor of two-phase fluids. Immersion cooling is truly driving change in the data center industry by providing cooling capacity for the high-density data centers of today and into the future, as well as those that need to operate in difficult environmental conditions. It's an honor to be recognized for the reliability and longevity of our solutions, and our contribution to the market."

1Gartner, “Hype Cycle for Infrastructure Strategies, 2020”, Philip Dawson, Nathan Hill, 8 July 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research and Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About GRC

GRC is The Immersion-Cooling Authority®. The company's patented immersion-cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC’s solutions are deployed in seventeen countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other Edge Computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy the solution in virtually any location and in any environment with minimal lead time. Visit http://grcooling.com for more information.

