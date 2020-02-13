Log in
GRC : Provides Liquid Immersion-Cooling Systems for Serbia's First Green Data Center

02/13/2020 | 09:08am EST

New Collaboration Supporting E-Smart Systems’ HiTeam Data Center with a Complete ICEraQ™ Immersion-Cooling System will Provide a 90% reduction in ZELENDATA CENTRE’s Cooling Systems’ Electricity Consumption

GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the leader in single-phase immersion cooling for data centers, today announced a new business collaboration with HiTeam, a subsidiary of E-Smart Systems, at the new ZELENDATA CENTRE in Technology Park in Vršac, Serbia, the country’s first green data center.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005508/en/

GRC ICEraQ™ Immersion-Cooling System Integrated with Supermicro® Servers. (Photo: Business Wire)

GRC ICEraQ™ Immersion-Cooling System Integrated with Supermicro® Servers. (Photo: Business Wire)

ZELENDATA CENTRE provides colocation, infrastructure as a service, and software as a service, and its Supermicro® servers are being cooled by GRC’s ICEraQ™ liquid immersion cooling systems.

“Our goal is to provide infrastructure with lower operating costs, as well as being environmentally conscious,” said Goran Veljović, Sales and Marketing Director at E-Smart Systems. “Using the ICEraQ immersion cooling system provides critical services today and will meet the needs of future data center users, while enabling companies to be environmentally responsible in their choice of data center provider. As the first green data center in Serbia, we are excited for the ZELENDATA CENTRE to lead the way, enabling Serbians to embrace business performance using green technologies.”

One of the main motivators for using GRC liquid-immersion cooling was the need to protect the environment in a cost-effective way. Additionally, the data center will realize a lower initial cost, as well as a significant savings in the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), when compared to a traditional air-cooled data center. The main source of electricity for the data center is the MK Fintel Winds’ Košava wind farm in Izbiste. GRC’s immersion-cooling solution reduces electricity consumption of the cooling system at ZELENDATA CENTRE by 90%, or approximately 40% of the total consumption of the data center.

"We are thrilled to partner with E-Smart Systems to offer our ICEraQ Quad immersion cooling systems to the southeastern Europe market,” said Peter Poulin, CEO at GRC. “They are dedicated to protecting the environment, using green ‘environmentally friendly’ solutions for their data centers, and that aligns with one of our core values here at GRC. It is an honor to be here with the U.S. Ambassador, the Honorable Anthony F. Godfrey to recognize E-Smart Systems and the ZELENDATA CENTRE for their focus on the environment and goal to provide mission critical services to organizations here in Serbia.”

About the ZELENDATA CENTRE

  • 400m2 space
  • 12 ICEraQ Quads. Each Quad includes 4 ICEraQ systems at 25kw per rack.
  • Up to 2 MW substation
  • Uses a Dry Cooler
  • Modular UPS system
  • BISCI and AISI standards

On Wednesday, Peter Poulin attended the ZELENDATA CENTRE grand opening ceremony, along with the Honorable Anthony F. Godfrey, U.S. Ambassador to Serbia; Goran Trivan, Serbia Minister of Environmental Protection; Dragana Mirovic, Mayor of Vršac, Serbia; Goran Veljović, Sales and Marketing Director at E-Smart Systems and 150+ additional stakeholders.

About GRC

GRC is the immersion cooling authority™. The company's patented immersion-cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC’s solutions are deployed in seventeen countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other Edge Computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy the solution in virtually any location with minimal lead time. Visit http://grcooling.com for more information.

About HiTeam

HiTeam was founded in 2003 as part of Hemofarm a.d. The company was the first to bring internet access to Vršac through dial-up and wireless connection, as well as the first internet café in the city. Today the company is 100% owned by E-Smart Systems from Belgrade, with over 90 employees and is the undisputed leader in the regional IT market. Their portfolio of products includes Internet service provider, system support, retail and wholesale hardware and software, and installation of cable systems.

About E-Smart Systems

E-Smart Systems d.o.o. Beograd was founded in 2000 in Belgrade. It is a privately-owned company engaged in development, production, design, implementation and education in the field of information technology. Since 2011, the company has been certified ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and ISO 20000. As one of the first companies in the region using cloud computing, the company offers numerous services to its clients, including information systems safety, financial and industrial systems, IT infrastructure and protection, development and implementation of Microsoft Share Point platform-based solutions, mobile technologies, mobile gateway and embedded systems.


© Business Wire 2020
