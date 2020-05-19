Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GRC : Wins Phase I of AFWERX Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 10:40am EDT

The AFWERX program enables US military installations worldwide to use special funding provided by AFWERX to collaborate with GRC and develop a technologically advanced immersion-cooling solution as a key element in their defense readiness

GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the leader in single-Phase immersion cooling for data centers, today announced it has won Phase I of the AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award, to collaborate with US military installations worldwide.

The AFWERX SBIR, established in 2017, is a team of technology innovators within the US Air Force that use a collaborative approach to combine startup companies’ urgency with the largest pool of motivated talent in the world. Their mission is to uncover opportunities to improve military capabilities, connect and engage the right stakeholders, and facilitate strategic defense outcomes.

As part of the Phase I award for its single-phase immersion-cooling technology, GRC is now tasked with identifying a military customer to mutually share the funding provided by AFWERX. Once GRC and their chosen military partner agree to collaborate they will share in the AFWERX fund, enabling them to identify and engineer a single-phase immersion-cooling solution that is a key innovation for the military partner’s defense readiness.

“It has been wonderful to partner with the AFWERX team on this new immersion-cooling solution,” said Thomas Kenny, Vice President, Enterprise Sales at GRC. “The partnership will enable us and the military partner chosen from all the applicants to develop an immersion-cooled infrastructure that will deliver automated and efficient solutions, and defense readiness. GRC looks forward to expanding our solutions to all military installations, helping them to meet their mission critical demands. Once we make it through all the phases of the program, we will share in a special fund that provides resources separate from the installations’ yearly allocated budget.”

In 2018, GRC and an Air Force base in the United States were awarded the AFWERX contract that led to the development of GRC’s new ICEtankTM IT40UPS modular, containerized data center. A team of GRC and Air Force engineers worked endless hours and months to develop this custom immersion-cooled data center that was deployed to the Air Force base in January 2020. The ICEtank IT40UPS has resulted in 100% uptime and significantly reduced power usage and is now available for deployment as a key solution to enable defense readiness for all military installations and IT professional and business leaders around the world.

To learn more about AFWERX, please visit their website: https://www.afwerx.af.mil/

About GRC

GRC is the immersion cooling authority™. The company's patented immersion-cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC’s solutions are deployed in seventeen countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other Edge Computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy the solution in virtually any location with minimal lead time. Visit http://grcooling.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:56aMONEYGRAM : Partners with Korean Fintech, E9Pay
PR
10:55aTYME TECHNOLOGIES : Health Economic Research Study Presented at ISPOR, and Published in the Journal Value in Health
AQ
10:55aBIOGEN INC. : - New SPINRAZA Data Reinforce Sustained Efficacy and Longer-Term Safety across Broad Range of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients
AQ
10:55aMYOVANT SCIENCES : Provides Recent Corporate Updates and Reports Financial Results for Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Full Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020
AQ
10:55aATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
10:55aNABRIVA THERAPEUTICS : National Burden of Macrolide-Resistant Streptococcus Pneumoniae in the United States from Blood and Respiratory Tract Cultures Approaches 40 Percent
AQ
10:55aKiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters Option to Purchase Additional Shares
AQ
10:55aGENFIT : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Information
AQ
10:55aSinovac Comments on SEC Findings against Jiaqiang 'Chiang' Li and 1Globe Capital
AQ
10:55aAKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Collaboration Partner's Submission of Supplemental New Drug Application for Use of Riona to Treat Adult Patients with Iron Deficiency Anemia in Japan
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs - sources
2BARCLAYS PLC : Imperial Brands slashes dividend as recession set to hit spending on pricier cigarettes
3CHINA URGES ITS FIRMS TO LIST IN LONDON IN RENEWED GLOBAL PUSH: sources
4IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2020
5MODERNA, INC. : Global Stocks Follow U.S. Higher on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group