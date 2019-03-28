GRC : to Provide Worldwide Support and Server Warranty for Data Center Immersion Cooling Customers

Working with TechData, GRC will enable global customers to build and maintain efficient, responsive data centers that use immersion cooling systems

GRC, the leader in immersion cooling for data centers, today announced that it’s working with TechData, a multinational distributor of technology products, services and solutions to provide support and warranties for worldwide customers submerging servers and other equipment in GRC’s immersion cooling systems.

The partnership enables customers in the over one hundred countries served by TechData to have access to technical capabilities, subject matter expertise and customer service to enable the successful deployment of GRC’s immersion cooling solutions in their data centers.

The value of this relationship to customers is that it effectively warranties all servers installed worldwide either purchased directly by the end user or when GRC purchases and installs. TechData supports contracts on all equipment including servers, switches, storage area networks and other equipment that is suitable for submersion in GRC’s cooling solution.

“As we grow our global footprint, it is wonderful to add TechData to our network of partners, while providing customers with added peace of mind” said Peter Poulin, CEO of GRC. “With their complete solutions and focus on meeting the technology and data center needs of their customers, they expand our reach and enable us to deliver exceptional customer service in new markets.”

About GRC

GRC is the immersion cooling authority. The company's patented immersion cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC’s solutions are deployed in thirteen countries and are ideal for high density computing, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, and other GPU-centric applications. They are environmentally resilient and space saving, making it possible to deploy the solution in virtually any location with minimal lead time.

