GRCV's Yuka E-Commerce Enters $20 Billion-Plus CBD Industry with Significant Product Investment and New Marketing Strategy

Four new CBD lines and $700,000 of product ready for mass-market distribution on platforms such as Groupon, Amazon, and more

Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.’s (OTC: GRCV) (“the Company”) wholly-owned subsidiary Yuka E-Commerce (“YUKA”) recently made significant strides in its efforts to capture a share of the emerging CBD market which experts predict will be worth upwards of $20 billion within the next five years, adding four new CBD brands and the full line of products under each to the Company’s already-successful stock of sellable goods. In total, YUKA invested in over $700,000 worth of new CBD products for the mass-market and is now strategizing and optimizing its distribution plans for platforms such as Groupon, Amazon, and other online e-commerce sites.

The Company has shown proven success in the CBD category, wherein just the last month it sold an impressive $100,000-plus worth of CBD gummies online in a matter of days. Overall, year-to-date, GRCV, through YUKA, now has sold over $850,000 worth of quality CBD-infused goods.

More recent orders tallying over $300,000 from new brands come on the heels of a significant purchase for more than $400,000 worth of CBD products from industry-leader Diamond CBD, Inc., a subsidiary of the publicly-traded PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: POTN). Many of these successful deals are credited to the Company’s Flash Sales eCommerce Division, a pivotal part of its sales force which has methodically targeted the sector to grow its CBD and wellness catalog. In total, the division is responsible for an inventory of 80-plus brands which are sold on over 40 platforms, with more than 64,000 units already having gone out the door.

“We’ve shown major growth over the past few months, both in the e-commerce sector and in our ability to take advantage of the growing CBD trend,” said CEO Meir ‘Miko’ Avitan. “Moreover, we’ve done so with a solid strategy, one that proves to shareholders we can present a plan and execute on it, to the benefit of everyone involved.”

About Yuka E-Commerce

Yuka is an e-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales channels for brands looking to enter or expand in the global e-commerce market. YUKA provides a full spectrum of brand building and sales-and-marketing services to expand a client’s brand reach. Services offered include not only comprehensive sales and marketing services, but also operational sales and fulfillment logistics, and product and brand photography. For more information, visit our website at www.Yukaecom.com

About Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

Grand Capital Ventures is a company with a historic focus in the nurturing of companies demonstrating a positive upside while striving to bring new technologies and unique products to their respective markets.

For more information, visit our website at www.GRCV.net.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may," or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190620005430/en/