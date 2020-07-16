GRDC Grains Research and Development : Meet Georgia, Crop Protection Manager – West

Georgia Megirian, where did you grow up and where do you live now?

I moved around a fair bit growing up, but my 'hometown' will always be Darwin, even though I was born in Adelaide. From there it was a brief stint in Perth and then Alice Springs for those awkward teenage years. I developed a strong appreciation for smaller cities/towns, which I still maintain today. I returned to Perth to go to university and had a stint working in Adelaide, but have been back in Perth for the last few years and live in Hamilton Hill.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

From about the age of five I was adamant I would become a veterinarian. So, I enrolled in the Animal Science degree at Murdoch University with the completely unoriginal plan of using it as a bridging course to gain entry into Veterinary Science, along with 150 other students with the same idea (because the Veterinary Science entry score is so high).

I was taught by some amazing lecturers and made incredible friends who were optimistic about the prospects of careers in agriculture. I was among the 10 per cent of the original 150 students to complete the Animal Science degree.

Current description of job with GRDC?

My role is Crop Protection Manager - West. Through ongoing liaison with growers and key crop protection stakeholders, I identify the main weed, pest, and disease issues limiting grain production in the West for potential GRDC investment.

What has been your career path/journey to this role?

Convoluted.

I graduated with my Animal Science degree without a clear idea of what I wanted to do. Jobs in the field were hard to come by and positions in state departments were being cut back, particularly in areas relating to animal research.

Old family friends, John and Judy Browne, own a farm about 30 kilometres south of Eneabba and gave me a job helping with their sheep while I figured out what to do next. John is the kind of person who will give you a chance if you are as passionate about the industry as he is. I will always appreciate the opportunity they gave me, even though drenching old Merinos was a hard slog when the Kelpie only listened to John's commands and not mine!

I was then successful in applying for a position with an independent research organisation that conducted field trials for agricultural chemical product development - a job I did for close to five years, based in Perth as well as Adelaide. The work allowed me to travel around a large chunk of Western and South Australia, although the closest I came to the animals I had studied were insect pests, and I spent most of the time killing or counting them. I worked in the horticulture, viticulture, and broadacre industries, and learnt practical skills relating to disease, pest and weed identification and, importantly, how to control them. I was missing family and friends back in Perth, and it was time to learn some new skills. After an interview for the role at the GRDC and a long car trip back over the Nullarbor, here I was back in Perth.

What was the worst job you've ever done, why was it terrible, and more importantly what did you learn from the experience?

Potato trials. It involves long days, double handling of heavy bags and it's as boring as you'd expect. Rotting potatoes also have a revolting look and consistency, but unfortunately can look completely healthy from the outside. Then you pick one up and your thumb is buried in slush. The smell is pretty unique as well.

Dealing with rotting potatoes builds character, I'm sure. I also learnt to book your leave during potato harvest.

What do you see as the key/s to being successful in your current position with GRDC?

Learning as much as I can over a broad range of topics, not just about crop protection issues but other areas relevant to WA grain producers as well, and from as many people in the industry as possible. I then use this knowledge to help shape and build crop protection investments that benefit WA grain growers.

Who do you admire in the grains industry and why?

I've met so many growers, industry representatives, researchers and colleagues who are so enthusiastic and work so hard towards improving and driving forward the grains industry that I wouldn't know where to start.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Get up off your behind and start doing the work.

What advice would you give a graduate/student who is keen to join the grains industry.

Never underestimate the importance of networking.

Also, take advantage of any opportunity. Turning up can take you a lot of places in the agricultural industry, and it's a greatly rewarding field in which to work.