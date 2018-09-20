Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GREATERGOOD.ORG JOINS FORCES WITH ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH TO MEET CRITICAL HEALTH NEEDS TO HELP THOUSANDS OF PETS AFFECTED BY HURRICANE FLORENCE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 01:08am CEST

Seattle, Wash., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreaterGood.org is partnering with Elanco Animal Health, a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) to send two 53-foot long trailers (donated by Daum Trucking) carrying medical supplies to serve up to 300,000 dogs and cats.  This massive donation of veterinary supplies for the pet victims of the storm includes pain medication, vaccines, heartworm preventative, flea/tick preventative and chewable antibacterial tablets. 

“When tragedy strikes, it’s important that we all work together to help those in need,” said Liz Baker, Executive Director of GreaterGood.org.  “We are extremely grateful for the support from Elanco that will help us provide immediate medical attention to the thousands of pets displaced and injured by Hurricane Florence.”

Flooding can increase the risk of certain diseases such as leptospirosis, a bacteria that gets into the water and can lead to kidney or liver failure in dogs. Additionally, the stress experienced by displaced dogs and cats coming together in shelter areas increases the risk of upper respiratory infections and other disease. Vaccines help reduce the opportunity for disease to spread among the animals, especially while they are in temporary close quarters.

“We are humbled to be able to provide assistance to pets, their owners, and veterinarians during this time,” said Dr. Tony Rumschlag, Director, Elanco U.S. Companion Animal Consulting Veterinarians. "Our goal is to help the animals separated from their families and in shelters remain healthy and avoid infection and disease." 

These much-needed veterinary supplies are being distributed through mobile hubs to animal shelters and welfare organizations housing pets impacted by the storm.  Additionally, Rescue Bank, a Signature Program of GreaterGood.org, is providing truckloads of food for thousands of pets along with other items such as like bowls, leashes and crates.

For a full list of disaster relief efforts made possible by GreaterGood.org to help pets and people impacted by Hurricane Florence and to learn how to support them, please visit:

0_medium_Elanco_Logo_Blue_RGB_72dpi.png


2_medium_Florence_9_19_18-10.jpg
GreaterGood.org is partnering with Elanco Animal Health, a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) to send two 53-foot long trailers (donated by Daum Trucking) carrying medical supplies to serve up to 300,000 dogs and cats.


4_medium_GGOBlockLogoFullColor.png


https://greatergood.org/hurricane-florence-response/

About GreaterGood.org

GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 10 years, GreaterGood.org has given over $150 million in cash, and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide. To learn more, visit GreaterGood.org or follow us on FacebookTwitter or Instagram.com

About Elanco Animal Health

Founded in 1954, Elanco provides comprehensive products and knowledge services to improve animal health and food-animal production in more than 90 countries around the world. We value innovation, both in scientific research and daily operations, and strive to cultivate a collaborative work environment for more than 5,800 employees worldwide. Together with our customers, we are committed to raising awareness about global food security, and celebrating and supporting the human-animal bond. Our worldwide headquarters and research facilities are located in Greenfield, Indiana. Visit us at Elanco.com.

 


# # #

Attachments 

GreaterGood.org
press@greatergood.org

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:48aBANCO SANTANDER : Santander shifts assets to Spanish parent to ring-fence UK unit
RE
02:48aU.S. oil prices climb amid drop in stockpiles, strong gasoline demand
RE
02:48aAXIOM MINING : Mining Lease Granted for Isabel Nickel Project - San Jorge
PU
02:48aTECHNOLOGY ONE : TechnologyOne’s releases ‘game-changing’ software update
PU
02:46aEVENTBRITE : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BU
02:43aDATA#3 : 20th September 2018 Data#3 Expands WA Management Team with Top Talent
PU
02:41aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo sees red as Juventus beat Valencia 2-0
AQ
02:40aSANOFI : Catholic Partner to Address Diabetes, Hypertension in Nigeria
AQ
02:38aIPSOS : Polls show Bill Nelson-Rick Scott in Senate race tie
AQ
02:38aIPSOS : One poll shows Andrew Gillum 6 points ahead of Ron DeSantis; second survey shows tighter governor's race
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander shifts assets to Spanish parent to ring-fence UK unit
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : has candidate to replace retiring chief exec
3ALTUS GROUP LTD : Altus Group Announces Disposition of Real Matters Shares
4TUPELO FURNITURE MARKET : Announces Market Dates
5AVISTA CORP : Hydro One and Avista extend their merger End Date

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.