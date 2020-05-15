GRETE Poised to Debut New Fragrances for Summer 2020

Grėtė Raudytė and GRETE Fashion Brands, luxury fashion house, will be debuting new fragrances for men and women as Summer 2020 products this July.

GRETE Fashion Brands and Grete Raudyte will debut new luxury brand fragrances for Summer 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

GRETE’s Grėtė Raudytė grew up on the sandy beaches of Europe and this has always served as inspiration for GRETE Fashion Brands releases.

Her fragrances manage to capture the aroma of “bottled poetry, whispers for romance, and splashes of danger.”

Unique blends that capture cool winds and bright sweetness will be signature to GRETE’s brand - even warming scents of spice and fire or dark crashing waves of dangerous allure will be characteristic of seasonal collections.

The newest collection has specially formulated scents that bring out the uniquely masculine qualities of men with a bold and daringly scented cologne and offer bright and sexy feminine energy in their perfume for women.

These fragrances are the essence of the summer you never want to end.

GRETE’s newest line of Cologne for Men and Perfume for Women will be available in all participating Dillard’s stores in the United States and many stores in Europe beginning in July 2020.

About GRETE Fashion Brands:

GRETE Fashion Brands is a luxury fashion brand with a story and a purpose. Grėtė Raudytė, the designer behind GRETE Fashion Brands, grew up on the sandy beaches of Europe, and it is here that she discovered her inspiration. GRETE strives to create, share, and inspire the world with her scents and styles. Visit www.GRETE.us for more information.

