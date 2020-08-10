Log in
GRS Adds Business Development Executive

08/10/2020 | 12:02am EDT

Experienced claims leader Suzanne Ziemann joins GRS to expand P&C business development

Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management solutions, is continuing to grow with the addition of an experienced business development executive.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200809005013/en/

Suzanne Ziemann (Photo: Business Wire)

Suzanne Ziemann (Photo: Business Wire)

Suzanne Ziemann has joined GRS as Assistant Vice President of Business Development in GRS’ Property & Casualty Solutions division. She has extensive career experience in claims operations and management.

Prior to joining GRS, Ziemann was Assistant Vice President and Head of Primary Casualty Claims at AXIS Capital, where she was responsible for an internal domestic primary casualty adjusting team as well as third-party administration partners. Before that, she was National Sales and Account Manager for two large claims administration companies. Ziemann has a bachelor’s degree in finance, with an emphasis in risk management, and holds the Casualty Claim Law Associate designation.

Ziemann, who is based in Atlanta, will work with Rob Edwards, AVP of Business Development, who joined GRS in February and is based in Providence, Rhode Island. Both report to Falin McMellon, Senior Vice President of Business Development at GRS.

“GRS is excited to welcome Suzanne to our team. The experience and talent she and Rob have in building relationships and providing exceptional service will accelerate our growth strategy and enable GRS to deliver our solutions to an even broader set of clients,” McMellon said.

Suzanne Ziemann can be reached at sziemann@globalrisksolutions.com, and Rob Edwards can be reached at redwards@globalrisksolutions.com.

About Global Risk Solutions
Global Risk Solutions enables corporate and insurance industry clients to quickly and effectively respond to property and casualty claims, natural catastrophes, cyber and environmental events by delivering people, process and technology to manage risk and contain costs. Headquartered in Miami, with global reach and offices in London and throughout the United States, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information, please visit www.globalrisksolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2020
